Christine Lampard lands new role in major update

Christine Lampard is set to display her sporting knowledge as she prepares to host a new podcast for The Overlap called Not Just Football.

The wife of football legend Frank Lampard will be joined by two sports presenters with famous father in the game, those being Kelly Cates, who is the daughter of Liverpool star Kenny Dalglish, and Hayley McQueen, the daughter of Manchester United player Gordon McQueen.

The women will discuss topics surrounding the sport from a fresh perspective that doesn't necessarily focus on the game itself, including themes of fashion, parenting and entertainment.

Among the topics due to be discussed are the use of white shorts in the women's team's kit as well as the issues of uprooting an entire family due to transfers between clubs. There is also set to be a harrowing discussion on sexual abuse within the sport.

Christine will be joined on the podcast on the Kelly Cates and Hayley McQueen

Speaking about joining the podcast, Christine said: "I am really delighted to be joining this new show. I love diving into all the hot topics of the moment, especially when it comes to football.

"It's a sport that connects people from all walks of life, whether you're a diehard fan or just someone who enjoys the energy of a big game. It's a huge part of my life and I can't wait to share that passion and spark great conversations, as part of this new project with Hayley and Kelly."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The podcast will approach football from a different angle

The trio will also be joined by guests from the sport, with the first episode featuring a discussion with David Ginola who will speak about the changes football has undergone over the past 20 years and how he approaches his own life following a cardiac arrest.

Christine and Frank's love story

Christine and former Chelsea and England football player Frank have been married since December 2015, and now share two children: Patricia, five, and Freddie, three. Christine is also stepmother to Isla, 18, and Luna, 16, from Frank's previous marriage to Spanish model, Elen Rivas.

Despite their nine years of marriage, Christine previously joked that her nuptials almost didn't go ahead when her then-fiancé wreaked havoc with the seating plan.

© Jeff Spicer Christine and Frank have been married for nine years

Speaking on Loose Women in 2017, Christine explained: "We had the table plans done on one of those sticky boards where you could move the names around. "I was out working and I came back and Frank and indeed all of my family who were also to blame thought it was really funny to change all the names around on the seating plan.

"They'd all had a few beers having a great time, I'm stone-cold sober. They thought it was funny."

Not Just Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, is launching on 8th October via The Overlap YouTube channel.