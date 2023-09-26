Dr. Oz makes bold statement about his marriage as lookalike son walks down the aisle

The TV doctor has been married to Lisa for more than 30 years

Dr. Oz had reason to celebrate over the weekend when his son, Oliver, got married and he seized the opportunity to pay tribute to his own long-time marriage to his wife, Lisa.

Taking to Instagram, the TV doctor and politician - full name Dr. Mehmet Oz - shared a stunning photo of his lookalike son and his bride, Katherine Ballantine Flinn, walking down the aisle.

He captioned it: "My son Oliver got married this weekend! My own marriage has been the best decision of my life.

"A parent’s greatest joy is seeing our children make wise decisions based on the right values, and Oliver has done that by marrying his perfect match, Katherine Ballantine Flinn."

Fans couldn't wait to express their delight at the family celebration and commented: "Congratulations!!! What a beautiful family," and, "wishing you both much happiness and many good blessings".

Others remarked on Oliver's startling resemblance to his dad when they wrote: "He looks just like his father," and, "Oliver is so much like you".

couple are also proud parents to their three grown daughters, Arabella, Daphne and Zoe, as well as being doting grandparents to four grandchildren.

Dr. Oz and Lisa's longtime romance had a unique beginning, which they've both spoken openly about in the past.

© Getty Images The couple are proud parents to four children

Their parents set them up and they were even present on their first date. However, when Lisa arrived at the restaurant, she didn't realize who her future husband was and mistook him for a staff member. "I thought he was the maître d," she told Yahoo Lifestyle. "I was like, 'Wow, that waiter is so hot.'"

Mehmet acknowledged that their relationship was "sort of an arranged marriage".

© Getty Images Dr. Oz with his wife Lisa and son Oliver

That first date wasn't a success though, and Lisa quipped: "He didn’t speak to me the entire dinner. He spoke to my mom."Even so, he called her up the next day to ask her out again.

"He said, ‘Do you want to go out next weekend?’" Lisa added. "And I said, ‘Only if you don’t have any other dates because I’m only dating you if you’re not dating anyone else.'"

© Getty Images An argument lead to his proposal

Like any couple, they have had their ups and downs and it was an argument which sparked his decision to ask her to marry him.

The lovebirds were embroiled in a row seven months into their romance and he told Yahoo Lifestyle that when she stormed off he realized he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

"I chased her down the street, picked up a tab from an aluminium can that was on the ground, and presented it to her," he said of his spare-of-the-moment proposal.

Mehmet and Lisa tied the knot in 1985 and have never looked back. Not that marriage isn't hard work. Lisa told Shape magazine: "We fight a lot and there are times when we're bored with each other," but they always work out their differences.

