Sarah Jessica Parker's surprising shoe choice would shock Carrie Bradshaw

Stepping out in Paris on Friday, she wore a pair of platform UGG clogs, as she appeared to be shooting a campaign for the brand.
Though she ditched Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Manolo Blahniks for something much more comfortable, the 60-year-old looked fabulous.
She went for a predominantly grey look, in a scoop-neck tee complete with a large floral embroidery in the middle of the chest, and a large Comme des Garçons skirt with a black-and-white floral design. To round it all off, she opted for a long grey trench coat.
Sarah was seen with the Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk, who wore platform boots and a light beige duster coat.
See a series of Sarah Jessica Parker's best looks below...
1/5
A Madonna-inspired look for the premiere of Slam Dance
Appearing at the premiere of 1987 neo-noir Slam Dance, Sarah went for an all-black open blazer look with jeans and slip-ons. She wore her voluminous blonde locks in a classically 80s wavy-style, in a look seemingly inspired by Madonna.
2/5
A gorgeous lilac slip dress
To the premiere of Sex and the City's third season, she wore an incredible lilac dress with a Fendi baguette bag and a corsage co-ordinating colour with her dress.
3/5
Matching with McQueen at the Met Gala
Sarah attended the 2006 Met Gala with the late Alexander McQueen, and the two looked outstanding in their co-ordinated outfits. The theme was 'AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion', and the two undeniably understood the assignment.
4/5
She looked magnificent in Michael Kors
For an appearance on Today, the And Just Like That star was an absolute vision. She opted for a Michael Kors dress with significant sparkle, as well as a chunky gold chain, sunglasses and a pair of rhinestone-embellished flats.
5/5
Sarah went for something a little more understated
Even when her looks aren't as bright or bold, Sarah looks incredible. To visit the 25th anniversary exhibition held for Sex and the City, she wore a monochrome dress from Gabriela Hearst, and accessorised with a white, black and gold bag for a pop of colour.
