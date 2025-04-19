Sarah Jessica Parker's surprising shoe choice would shock Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker is a fashion icon on and off the silver screen, as stylish in her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City as she is on the streets. But her latest fashion choice might surprise you.

Stepping out in Paris on Friday, she wore a pair of platform UGG clogs, as she appeared to be shooting a campaign for the brand.

© BACKGRID Sarah Jessica Parker was seen with Elsa Hosk in Paris

Though she ditched Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Manolo Blahniks for something much more comfortable, the 60-year-old looked fabulous.

She went for a predominantly grey look, in a scoop-neck tee complete with a large floral embroidery in the middle of the chest, and a large Comme des Garçons skirt with a black-and-white floral design. To round it all off, she opted for a long grey trench coat.

© BACKGRID Sarah Jessica Parker was shooting an UGG campaign in Paris

Sarah was seen with the Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk, who wore platform boots and a light beige duster coat.

See a series of Sarah Jessica Parker's best looks below...

1/ 5 © Ron Galella Collection via Getty A Madonna-inspired look for the premiere of Slam Dance Appearing at the premiere of 1987 neo-noir Slam Dance, Sarah went for an all-black open blazer look with jeans and slip-ons. She wore her voluminous blonde locks in a classically 80s wavy-style, in a look seemingly inspired by Madonna.



2/ 5 © Ron Galella Collection via Getty A gorgeous lilac slip dress To the premiere of Sex and the City's third season, she wore an incredible lilac dress with a Fendi baguette bag and a corsage co-ordinating colour with her dress.

3/ 5 © Penske Media via Getty Images Matching with McQueen at the Met Gala Sarah attended the 2006 Met Gala with the late Alexander McQueen, and the two looked outstanding in their co-ordinated outfits. The theme was 'AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion', and the two undeniably understood the assignment.

4/ 5 © NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via She looked magnificent in Michael Kors For an appearance on Today, the And Just Like That star was an absolute vision. She opted for a Michael Kors dress with significant sparkle, as well as a chunky gold chain, sunglasses and a pair of rhinestone-embellished flats.



5/ 5 © GC Images Sarah went for something a little more understated Even when her looks aren't as bright or bold, Sarah looks incredible. To visit the 25th anniversary exhibition held for Sex and the City, she wore a monochrome dress from Gabriela Hearst, and accessorised with a white, black and gold bag for a pop of colour.



