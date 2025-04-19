Joanna Gaines shares sunset snapshot from inside family's unreal backyard

Joanna Gaines shares many snippets of her family life and inside the sprawling home she shares with husband Chip Gaines, but the incredible view from her backyard is like nothing we've seen before.

Taking to Instagram, the Fixer Upper star shared a video of her sunset view in her garden, which was completely breathtaking. She kept the caption short, simple and descriptive: "Sunset in the garden on the eve of Good Friday".

As the orange and yellow flowers complemented the gentle hues of the evening sun, the Magnolia Network founder's backyard looked straight out of a painting.

Joanna Gaines' changes in her home with husband Chip

The 46-year-old TV star lives in a beautiful 40-acre farmhouse home in Waco, Texas, with her husband and their five children: Drake, 20, Ella, 18, Duke, 16, Emmie, 15, and Crew, six.

Earlier this year, prior to the release of her book inspired by Crew, Joanna spoke to People about the family's life on the farm and the changes that came as she began to watch her kids grow up, which encouraged her to push herself and Chip to make changes in their own lives, one of which concerned their fitness.

"I told Chip, we need to do something to make us stay strong," the doting mother-of-five said. "And so we just got into this, and it's a totally different thing for us. We've never worked out together before and now we do."

The Fixer Upper star shared that the pair created what she called a "tiny home gym" in their home, where they use a virtual trainer and ensure they are "holding each other accountable".

In the home, the family have an incredible array of rooms dedicated to the interests of each family member, including an enormous greenhouse, several spaces for entertaining and hosting guests, farms, gardens and multiple kitchens.