Sasha Obama pictured for first time since mom Michelle confirmed daughter's news

Sasha Obama looked radiant as she stepped out into the LA sunshine this week.

The 23-year-old rocked one of her trademark boho outfits and showed off her midriff while flashing some leg in a low-slung skirt, teamed with a cropped T-shirt and knitted green sweater.

She accessorized with a large pendant and bold ring as she walked through Los Angeles carrying a pile of books.

Her outing marks the first photos of Sasha since her mom, Michelle Obama, confirmed she'd gone back to school.

After graduating from USC in May 2023 with a degree in sociology, Sasha was spotted back on campus last year sparking reports she was furthering her education.

© GoffPhotos.com Sasha Obama was photographed in Los Angeles looking studious

Michelle confirmed her daughter's decision during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show when she spoke about Sasha and her sister, Malia.

"They are amazing," she told the host. "Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them."

© GoffPhotos.com Sasha has returned to school

Michelle didn't elaborate on what Sasha is studying now but she's remained at USC where she continues to live with her older sibling.

They regularly host their parents when they come to visit, and back in November 2022 during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Michelle told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she was surprised by Malia and Sasha's house rules: "I'm like: 'You never used a coaster in my house.' So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?"

Malia and Sasha are both now living in Los Angeles

She also joked that her daughters don't know how to make a proper cocktail and complained: "The martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was."

Michelle also spoke about being on "the other side of parenting" now that her girls are women.

"I'm moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief," she said. "That's a lovely thing — to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'Okay, I think I didn't mess them up.' "

© Getty Images The sisters have come a long way from their time in the White House

Barack previously described his youngest daughter, telling Instil: "Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody's titles, anybody's credentials. If she thinks something's wrong or right, she will say so."

As for Malia? He told the outlet that she's "somebody who enjoys people, enjoys life and enjoys conversation. She's never bored, which is a badass quality that can take you places."