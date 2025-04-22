Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Your Friends and Neighbors star Amanda Peet's incredibly famous family — including her husband tied to Game of Thrones
Amanda Peet poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at SXSW 2025 on March 08, 2025 in Austin, Texas© Getty Images

Meet Your Friends and Neighbors star Amanda Peet's incredibly famous family

The actress currently appears in Your Friends and Neighbors opposite Jon Hamm and Olivia Munn

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Amanda Peet is receiving renewed attention for her head-turning role in the new Apple TV+ black comedy-drama Your Friends and Neighbors as Mel Cooper.

She plays the ex-wife of series lead Jon Hamm plus the best friend of Olivia Munn, who has a complicated on-and-off sexual relationship with Jon's character Andrew "Coop" Cooper.

Complex family dynamics, in fact, play a big part in the show, which debuted on April 11 and has already received positive reviews. And Amanda herself comes from quite a prominent household.

Read on to learn more about the star's famous family members…

David Benioff and Amanda Peet attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Amanda's husband, David Benioff

Since 2006, Amanda has been married to screenwriter, novelist and producer David Benioff. The 54-year-old has several major credits to his name, although none more popular than Game of Thrones.

Born David Friedman, he collaborated with D.B. Weiss to co-create the beloved HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin's series of books for the screen, winning six Primetime Emmy Awards for his work.

Executive Creators and Producers of "Game of Thrones", D.B Weiss and David Benioff speak onstage during the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 NY Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City© Getty Images

Meet David Benioff

His first published novel came in 2001, The 25th Hour, later adapted into a film by Spike Lee. He was also a writer for the movies Troy (2004), The Kite Runner (2007) and X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), plus the co-creator and co-writer for the Netflix series 3 Body Problem (2024).

Amanda and David share three children, whom they keep away from the public eye: 18-year-old Frances, 15-year-old Molly, and 10-year-old Henry.

Stephen Friedman, Chairman of President Bush's Council of Economic Advisors, attended President Bush's speech at the Economic Club of Chicago. US President George W. Bush announced The President's Plan for Jobs and Economic Growth at the Economic Club of Chicago. His plan features $674 billion in tax cuts and benefits© Getty Images

Amanda's in-laws

David is the son of American economist Stephen Friedman, now 87. His father was the former chairman of the U.S. President's Intelligence Advisory Board, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and, most notably, Goldman Sachs.

He also has two buildings named after him at his alma mater, Cornell University. His wife, Barbara Benioff, is the chairwoman of the board of governors of Hebrew Union College.

David also happens to be second cousins with Marc Benioff, the co-founder and CEO of Salesforce, one of the most profitable cloud software companies in San Francisco, as well as the co-owner of Time since 2018.

Portrait of the American entertainment director and entrepreneur Samuel L. Rothafel, 1931© Getty Images

Amanda's famous ancestors

Amanda is also the descendant of two prominent figures of the early 20th century, both being her maternal great-grandfathers.

The first is Samuel Lionel "Roxy" Rothafel, a theatrical impresario and entrepreneur born in 1882, responsible for the popularization of cinema and the art of silent movies in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in New York City.

He established several "movie palaces" in the city and was noted for innovative techniques such as synchronizing orchestras to silent productions. Some of his establishments include the Roxy Theatre and Radio City Music Hall.

New York, NY- Gen. Hugh Johnson, Mayor Laguardia, Park Commissioner Robert Moses, and Borough President Samuel Levy, photographed (Left to Right)as they broke ground, at Grand St., for the first link of the East River Drive, to extend from Grand St. to 14th St.© Getty Images

Amanda's great-grandfather

Her other great-grandfather is Samuel Levy, born in 1876, a lawyer, businessman and public official who briefly served on the New York Board of Education before being elected President of Manhattan Borough.

