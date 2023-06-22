Bryan Cranston shares news of beloved show's reunion after announcing upcoming acting hiatus

Bryan Cranston may be one of the most well known actors on television, but even he doesn't shy away from reeling in the excitement of his work just like any fan would.

The actor, 67, appeared on Tuesday's installment of Watch What Happens Live, and revealed to the audience that a reboot for one of his most beloved TV shows was in the works.

Malcolm in the Middle fans, time to rejoice, because the actor shared that there was a high chance the show will return in some format in the near future.

VIDEO: Bryan Cranston in another one of his popular TV roles, Sky Atlantic's "Your Honor"

When asked by the virtual audience how likely it was that a revival was in the works, he responded: "Yes, I would say, on a scale of 1-10, I'd say an 8, we'd do a reunion, movie, show, or something.

"We have been working on concepts of story, plots, stuff like that. It was a great show, it was a lot of fun."

MORE: Fans say the same thing about Bryan Cranston's drama Your Honor

Bryan played the family patriarch, Hal, in the show for the entirety of seven season run from 2000-2006, even picking up three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

In an interview with Fox News last year, Frankie Muniz, who played the titular Malcolm, shared insight into his on-screen dad's efforts to get a revival up and running.

"I can [now] separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family's up to," Frankie said.

© Getty Images Bryan revealed that a "Malcolm in the Middle" reboot was in the works

"I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent. But I don’t know – we'll see what happens."

MORE: Bryan Cranston opens up about 'terrible' experience filming Your Honor

Earlier in the month, the Breaking Bad star shared in an interview with GQ that he would be taking a break from acting in 2026 to spend time with his wife, Robin Dearden.

© Getty Images Co-star Frankie Muniz shared that Bryan was working on a script

However, after many believed that it was a sign of retirement, he took to social media to clarify exactly what he meant by his statement.

DISCOVER: The Simpsons predicted missing Titanic submarine – more predictions that have left fans shook

"I am not retiring," he stated. "What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap – 70! I'm not even sure what 'pausing' means entirely, but at this moment, I think it means that by taking a year off it will provide several things."

© Getty Images The show ran for seven seasons from 2000-2006

He continued: "It will allow me to spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven't been able to in the last 25 years…not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple entering into – well, let’s be honest, our latter years, with new hopes and goals and experiences."

He talked about wanting to find new perspectives on portraying the parts that were being offered to him and even mentioned taking a break from social media. The Asteroid City star added, though, that he had several other projects still in the works for film, TV, and the stage.

© Getty Images The actor cited the desire to spend more time with his wife Robin as one of the reasons for his break

"For now, let me just express my deep gratitude to all of you who have been so incredibly kind and generous with your time in reading my posts and following my career. I never take my good fortune for granted."