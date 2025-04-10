Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's oldest daughter Gracie left 'truly at a loss' following latest development

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters continue to soar to new heights with their own personal and professional lives, and one of them has a brand new update.

Their youngest daughter, Audrey, is a budding musician just like her parents, while Maggie is currently the Lead Intelligence Research and Policy Advisor for Earth League International.

Oldest Gracie, 27, is a rising star in the New York City musical circuit, making her off-Broadway debut last year in a production of Babe with Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard, and performing at several musical theater-related events.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Tim McGraw's daughter showcases insane singing voice on Broadway

Gracie's big news

Her latest is just the icing on the cake, however, as she is set to join several other performers for a production of The Great War & The Great Gatsby at the grand Carnegie Hall later this month.

Historian and narrator John Monsky previously presented his show at the venue in 2023, which debuted to great critical acclaim and sales, and it will return for two performances on April 21 and 22.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer of Spring Awakening will direct the production, and it will feature several other Broadway and off-Broadway stars like Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher, Michaela Diamond and Diego Andres Rodriguez. Hamilton's Ian Weinberger will serve as music supervisor, conductor and arranger.

© Instagram Gracie celebrated being cast in a production of "The Great War & The Great Gatsby" at Carnegie Hall

The announcement on Carnegie Hall's own social media page advertised it as: "Experience a one-of-a-kind musical storytelling event at Carnegie Hall!"

"On April 21 and 22, historian John Monsky returns to our largest stage for 'The Great War and The Great Gatsby,' which takes F. Scott Fitzgerald's beloved novel as a starting point for a patriotic, poignant, romantic, and searching musical and visual journey."

"I feel so undeserving"

Gracie excitedly shared the news on her social media page, saying she was "excited for this one" while taking the opportunity to show her appreciation for her life and career, plus the talented group of people she was set to perform with.

© Getty Images The 27-year-old is a rising musical theater performer in NYC

"I'm so honored to be able to do this with these people!! I feel so undeserving to be in this group with these weirdos, BUT we are having so, so much fun. I'm truly at a loss. I love my job."

Gracie moved from her family's abode in Nashville to New York to build her career as a musical theater performer, and since making her appearance in Babe last year, her career has only skyrocketed.

Her famous family's love

Her family members have all been especially supportive. She spoke with PIX11 News in November about having both Tim and Faith in the audience for her show, plus her younger sisters.

© Instagram Gracie made her off-Broadway debut in "Babe" last year

"They've come three times, and they said they're going to come again. And I don't know why," she mentioned, also saying of her sisters: "They're absolutely amazing, I love them so much."

Gracie explained that her parents got "incredibly emotional" seeing her perform, adding: "My dad and mom, the first preview, they said they were shaking with anxiety because they were so nervous."

© Getty Images Tim and Faith also share younger daughters Maggie and Audrey

"I've been working very hard to get to this point, I was incredibly emotional at opening. I was bawling, trying not to cry the whole show."