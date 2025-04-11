Kate Hudson twins with daughter in matching stylish accessories for poolside family photo during luxe getaway

Kate Hudson ensured her family's outfits were perfectly coordinated ahead of their sun-soaked getaway this month. The actress twinned with her daughter Rani for an adorable poolside family photo – and she even managed to get her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, involved.

The 45-year-old took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a roundup of her hectic month. The opening snap in the carousel captured the actress enjoying the sunshine alongside her daughter and beau in a luxurious swimming pool.

© Instagram Kate shared a poolside family photo

Kate's 6-year-old daughter was the spitting image of her mom as they wore matching woven straw sun hats with a wide brim shape. The Running Point actress paired her stylish accessory with a black triangle bikini. Rani sweetly twinned with her mom in a black bandeau swimwear top while she lifted her arms in the air and smiled at the camera. Kate was photographed laughing at her daughter's bold pose.

Meanwhile, Danny got involved in the fun as he donned a similar oversized sun hat that featured a tie detail around the neck.

© Getty Images Kate had a date with her niece

Kate captioned the post: "In case you’re wondering what it looks like inside my camera roll."

The following photo depicted the actress and her niece, Rio, courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game. The event took place last month, with Kate oozing chic for the occasion in a brown, corduroy ensemble. Her lookalike niece opted for a Lakers jersey and baseball cap, while her blonde locks were left down in soft curls.

The pre-teen is the daughter of Kate's brother, Oliver Hudson, and his wife Erinn Bartlett.

Rani's most fashionable moments

© Instagram Vacation style

© Instagram Colorful ensemble

© Getty Images Glamorous events

© Instagram Faux fur moment

© Instagram Sophisticated look

Rani has clearly inherited her mom's killer confidence – another photo captured the 6-year-old holding her father's hand, dressed in a pink-and-white striped robe embellished with a sparkly silver tiara and the word 'Princess' proudly displayed across the back.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, Kate revealed that her daughter has already established a natural flair for fashion. "She [Rani] just got a pair of high heels," said Kate.

© Instagram Rani wore an adorable dressing gown

"She puts them on first thing in the morning with her like pajamas."

"Rani is very much a Libra," Kate added.

"Everything's very aesthetic and even like architecture, she'll walk into a building and she'll just be like 'the light is really amazing in here'."

Despite his willingness to get involved in a matching style moment, Kate shared that Rani's love for glitz and glamour is too much for Danny at times. "Danny wants to like move into the woods. He's like, 'we're moving into the woods. We're taking everything from her'. You got to do it. Lots of sparkles," she said.