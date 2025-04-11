Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Hudson twins with daughter in matching stylish accessories for poolside family photo during luxe getaway
Kate Hudson at The 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at Barker Hanger on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California© Getty

The Running Point actress shares daughter Rani with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa 

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Kate Hudson ensured her family's outfits were perfectly coordinated ahead of their sun-soaked getaway this month. The actress twinned with her daughter Rani for an adorable poolside family photo – and she even managed to get her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, involved.

The 45-year-old took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a roundup of her hectic month. The opening snap in the carousel captured the actress enjoying the sunshine alongside her daughter and beau in a luxurious swimming pool.

Kate Hudson with daughter and fiancé in a poolside family photo© Instagram
Kate shared a poolside family photo

Kate's 6-year-old daughter was the spitting image of her mom as they wore matching woven straw sun hats with a wide brim shape. The Running Point actress paired her stylish accessory with a black triangle bikini. Rani sweetly twinned with her mom in a black bandeau swimwear top while she lifted her arms in the air and smiled at the camera. Kate was photographed laughing at her daughter's bold pose. 

Meanwhile, Danny got involved in the fun as he donned a similar oversized sun hat that featured a tie detail around the neck. 

Kate and rio smile for cameras at the Lakers© Getty Images
Kate had a date with her niece

Kate captioned the post: "In case you’re wondering what it looks like inside my camera roll."

The following photo depicted the actress and her niece, Rio, courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game. The event took place last month, with Kate oozing chic for the occasion in a brown, corduroy ensemble. Her lookalike niece opted for a Lakers jersey and baseball cap, while her blonde locks were left down in soft curls.

The pre-teen is the daughter of Kate's brother, Oliver Hudson, and his wife Erinn Bartlett.

Rani's most fashionable moments

Kate Hudson and Rani visited the sites© Instagram

Vacation style

Rani explored the botanical garden© Instagram

Colorful ensemble

Amy Schumer photographed with Kate Hudson and Rani© Getty Images

Glamorous events

Rani exuded style in a fuzzy coat© Instagram

Faux fur moment

Rani looked adorable while enjoying team in London© Instagram

Sophisticated look

Rani has clearly inherited her mom's killer confidence – another photo captured the 6-year-old holding her father's hand, dressed in a pink-and-white striped robe embellished with a sparkly silver tiara and the word 'Princess' proudly displayed across the back.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, Kate revealed that her daughter has already established a natural flair for fashion. "She [Rani] just got a pair of high heels," said Kate.

Kate Hudson's daughter Rani in a pink dressing gown© Instagram
Rani wore an adorable dressing gown

"She puts them on first thing in the morning with her like pajamas."

"Rani is very much a Libra," Kate added.

"Everything's very aesthetic and even like architecture, she'll walk into a building and she'll just be like 'the light is really amazing in here'."

Despite his willingness to get involved in a matching style moment, Kate shared that Rani's love for glitz and glamour is too much for Danny at times. "Danny wants to like move into the woods. He's like, 'we're moving into the woods. We're taking everything from her'. You got to do it. Lots of sparkles," she said. 

