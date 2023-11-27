Michelle Pfeiffer looks radiant as she cozies up to husband David E. Kelley in romantic new photo

Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband David E. Kelley are getting holiday ready, and the actress shared a rare romantic photo of the happy time.

The picture she posted featured hazy silhouettes of the two cozying up to each other as a huge Christmas tree behind them, covered in lights, illuminates them.

Michelle, in particular, looks amazing, as the 65-year-old actress dons a puffer jacket with a hood while staring out into the distance with her screenwriter husband by her side.

"Lit up trees this time of year never cease to fill me up with the magic of the holiday season," she captioned her stunning photo, which many fans simply responded to with heart emojis galore.

One commented: "You two are such an inspiration!!" with another adding: "You two are the cutest thing I ever seen for this Christmas," and a third writing: "What a gorgeous picture of the two of you. Hope you both have a beautiful season and wishing joy to your entire family." Michelle's sister Dedee and sister-in-law Rona also gushed over the couple.

Earlier this month, Michelle and David, 67, celebrated a major milestone in their relationship: their 30th wedding anniversary! Michelle posted a sweet selfie of the pair and simply captioned it: "30 years of bliss."

Michelle and David met on a blind date way back in 1992, when the Oscar-nominated actress was already in the middle of adoption proceedings, which resulted in their daughter Claudia Rose, now 30.

They tied the knot in 1993 and welcomed their son John Henry Kelley II, now 29, the following year. They've remained one of Hollywood's favorite couples, although they certainly make the effort to keep their private lives and children away from the spotlight.

In a 2012 interview with Parade, Michelle spoke about her marriage to David and her previous failed marriage to actor Peter Horton, which lasted from 1981 to their 1988 divorce.

"I chose really well with David," she said. "I got really lucky… And 19 years later, I never take him for granted. I've never met a person who has more integrity than my husband.

"I respect that. There's his humor and intelligence, too, and he's really cute, all those things – but if you don't respect your partner, you'll get sick of him."

She did confess, however, that they were a little more wary about working together. "I'd worry about coming home and complaining to him about the people I work with. I wouldn't want to bring my work home with me like that. But it doesn't mean we won't do something together one day. I couldn't ask for anyone better."

Of her marriage to Peter, which happened when she was just 22 years old, Michelle added: "I married Peter at a very young age. I'm not the same person I was then.

"I forget I was even married before… Actually, I didn't tell my kids for the longest time. They were old when I finally said, 'Oh, by the way, just FYI, I was married once before.' They were like, 'What?!' It had never occurred to me to tell them."

