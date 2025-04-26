Melania Trump's 55th birthday overshadowed by somber occasion

First Lady Melania Trump might not feel much like celebrating her 55th birthday on Saturday as she joins tens of thousands of mourners in Rome, Italy.

Melania's birthday celebrations will take a back seat as she joins her husband, President Donald Trump, at the funeral of the late Pope Francis in St Peter's Square.

The couple and key figures from all over the globe, including Prince William, President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the UK’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, will pay their respects in Vatican City to mourn the late pontiff.

It will certainly be a somber birthday for the first lady, who became the first practicing Catholic in the position since Jackie Kennedy.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania attended Pope Francis' funeral on April 26

Melania met Pope Francis in 2017 and described the occasion as one she would "never forget".

"Today's visit with His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex is one I'll never forget," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "I was humbled by the honor. Blessings to all."

During her visit, Melania brought rosary beads for the pontiff to bless, confirming that she was Catholic.

© Getty Images Melania met Pope Francis in 2017

It appears her husband's "busy" schedule has also disrupted her birthday as he revealed that he hasn't had the time to buy her gifts.

However, he claimed that he would treat her to a birthday dinner on Air Force One while they made their way to Italy.

"I'll take her to dinner on the Boeing, I'll take her for dinner on Air Force One," he told reporters Friday. "I haven't had much time to buy presents. I've been pretty busy."

Over 200 thousand people and some 170 delegations have gathered in front of St Peter's Basilica to commemorate the late Pope, who passed away on Easter Monday aged 88, following a battle with double pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

Pope Francis death

© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Pope Francis died on Easter Monday

His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican. It read: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

© AFP via Getty Images World leaders gathered to pay their respects at Pope Francis' funeral

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and True God."

The news came in the wake of the Pope's "quick and private" meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, which took place at the Pope's residence, Casa Santa Marta, in Vatican City.

The meeting took place in a bid to alleviate tensions between the Vatican and the Trump administration over the US president's crackdown on migrants and cuts to international aid.

© AFP via Getty Images Donald and Melania Trump were among the mourners

Following news of Pope Francis' death, the president said: "He was a good man, worked hard, he loved the world."

When a reporter noted at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll event that the pope expressed tolerance for migrants, the president replied: "Yes, he did." When asked if he agreed, Donald replied: "Yeah, I do."