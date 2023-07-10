The Chemtrails Over The Country Club singer often writes about her personal life

In a deeply personal performance at Hyde Park in London on Sunday, Lana Del Rey unveiled new lyrics for her song Chemtrails Over The Country Club, revealing a poignant confession about an ex-partner.

The 38-year-old star took the audience by surprise as she laid bare the truth about a previous relationship.

"He's born in December and got married when we were still together. He got married when we were in couple's therapy together, sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew," she sang, revealing a poignant twist in her past romance.

HELLO! was at the concert in London, and heard the lyrics which you can see in the video below

Lana Del Rey alludes to ex's betrayal during emotional London performance

Lana has been romantically linked to several people over the last few years. The music sensation, who tends to maintain a low profile about her romantic liaisons, has been linked to several creative figures, encompassing an array of musicians and photographers. Some notable names include Barrie-James O'Neill, Francesco Carrozzini, G-Eazy, Clayton Johnson, and Jack Donoghue.

She also dated Sean Larkin, a retired police sergeant turned reality TV star, for six months before the couple separated in 2020 due to "busy schedules."

Sean, who appeared on A&E’s reality show Live PD and co-hosts the podcast Coptales and Cocktails, evidently left an indelible mark on the singer's heart as its rumored many of her songs have been about him.

© Getty Lana del Rey alluded to her ex

In the run-up to her upcoming album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana deployed a billboard in her ex-boyfriend's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Capturing a photo with the billboard, Lana shared on her reportedly private Instagram account: "There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa," and concluded with the cryptic words, "It's. Personal."

The act sparked widespread admiration from fans who lauded the singer for her unique display of "pettiness."

Twitter was soon flooded with fans praising Lana's tactics,: "lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey," tweeted one fan.

Another fan drew parallels with Taylor Swift's recent collaboration with Lana Del Rey on Swift's Midnights album.

In a revealing interview with W magazine in May, the Grammy-nominated singer described her new music as "angry" and "conversational," shedding light on her creative process.

Lana Del Rey

"I’ve been practicing meditative automatic singing, where I don’t filter anything. I’ll just sing whatever comes to mind into my Voice Notes app," she explained.

Lana elaborated on how she collaborates with composer, Drew Erickson, to create an orchestral backing to her raw, unfiltered voice notes.

Further delving into her creative process, Lana stated: "For this new music, there’s none of that at all. It’s more just like: I’m angry. The songs are very conversational."

© Christopher Polk Lana Del Rey at Women in Music Awards

She adds: "It’s a very wordy album. So there’s no room for color. It’s almost like I’m typing in my mind."

Lana is currently engaged to her boyfriend, Evan Winiker. She kept her relationship with 40-year-old musician extremely private, with the couple only being spotted together on a few occasions.

It is believed that Lana and Evan's romance began a few months ago. The first hint of their engagement came when Lana sported a stunning diamond ring on March 1st while attending the Billboard Women in Music Awards.