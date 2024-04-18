The Daily Lowdown: Lana Del Rey calls out tour manager who quit before Coachella

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Lana Del Rey calling out her tour manager who quit shortly before her headline show at Coachella Festival.

Not only that, but Nelly and Ashanti are expecting a baby together, Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently portraying Frank Sinatra in a biopic directed by Scorsese, and Tate McRare kicks off her tour in Dublin.

Lana Del Rey has called out her tour manager after he abruptly quit just over a month before her headline set at Coachella. The Born to Die singer, who took to the stage at the huge Californian festival last Friday and will do so again this weekend, wrote on Instagram that her manager of 15 years Pete Abbott quit for no reason shortly before the huge gig. Lana added that she and Pete had somewhat disagreed over the opening of her set which involved riding in on a motorcycle, adding that she never received a phone call from him after that and that she thinks she probably never will. Meanwhile, Lana went on to thank the key players who made her set possible, including her band, dancers and her fans.

© Getty Lana will be back at Coachella this weekend

Another biopic has been added to the ever-growing pile, and this time it's courtesy of Martin Scorsese who is set to direct a film about Frank Sinatra. The legendary film-maker and director has reportedly cast his regular collaborator, Leonardo DiCaprio, to portray Old Blue Eyes in a movie retelling his fascinating life and iconic career. According to Variety, Scorsese has also cast fellow Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence who is set to portray Frank's second wife, Ava Gardner. Not much more information is known about this one but we're looking forward to finding out.

Singer Ashanti has confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with the rapper Nelly. The couple, who were a fan favourite when they first dated in 2003 but broke up ten years later, rekindled their romance last year and have since got engaged. Ashanti confirmed the news on social media but also told Essence magazine of the happy news, saying that this new year of her life is a blessing and full of love and anticipation, adding that being a mother is something she has always looked forward to. We're sending them a big congratulations.

© Getty Ashanti and Nelly are having a baby together

UK fans of Tate McRae are gearing up to see the singer perform her tour in the UK and beyond this week after kicking things off with an explosive show in Dublin on Wednesday night. The Canadian singer and dancer said she couldn't believe she touring this part of the world adding that she loves her fans in Dublin. After performing in Ireland, Tate will head to London, Manchester and Wolverhampton next before heading to mainland Europe to perform a string of hits from her massive second album Think Later, which catapulted her into the mainstream.

And Prince Harry has officially listed the US as his primary residence, according to documents. The Duke of Sussex, who moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in early 2020 after stepping down as working senior member of the royal family, reportedly confirmed the change when filing documents for his sustainable tourism charity, Travalyst. The couple, who share Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together, removed their final belongings from their former home Frogmore Cottage, last year. Meanwhile, the royal couple are currently working on two Netflix series, one about Harry's passion for polo and the other centred around lifestyle with Meghan.