Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid look unrecognizable in unearthed childhood photos 

Gigi and Bella Hadid are arguably the most famous sisters on the planet thanks to their incredible modeling careers and it girl status.

Instantly recognisable for their sculpted cheekbones, lithe model physiques and striking blue eyes, the pair have worked their way to the top of the A-list.

A world away

Yet the pair didn't always look so polished, as proven by Bella's tear-jerking Instagram birthday tribute to her sister on Wednesday, which featured a slew of snaps from their childhood.

Gigi and Bella were unrecognizable in the photos, with both sporting blonde locks and wide grins just like twins. "30!!! Holy what the heck. !!!! Can't believe we've been connected at the hip for this long. Lucky me @gigihadid," wrote Bella in the caption.

"Happy 30th to my butt buddy, my sweet sister, my mentor, my whip-my-ass-into shaper, my built in best friend ... you have shaped me, taught me, loved me, (scared me) stood by me and pushed me to be everything I am today," she continued.

"You are the most funny, cool, fun, creative, artistic, loving, thoughtful human/big sis and to watch you be the best, most fun, bad ass mama to our Khaiba is the greatest gift to me as a sister."

She added: "Thank you to mommy @yolandahadid for bringing my first best friend into the world and thank you @gigihadid for bringing my newest best friend into the world!! I'm the luckiest girl to be your baby sister. I couldn't choose a better YOU if I tried!!!"

While Bella now rocks brunette hair that perfectly accentuates her sharp features, Gigi has kept her blonde locks since childhood, marking an important differentiation in their chosen industry.

Growing up in the spotlight

Bella opened up about being compared to her older sister throughout their childhood in a candid interview with Vogue, sharing that she wasn't always as confident as she seemed.

"I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing," she told the publication. "That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

The 28-year-old continued: "I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove."

Bella and Gigi are the daughters of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and her ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid. The former couple also welcomed a son, Anwar, in June 1999; the 25-year-old works as a model, just like his older sisters.

Gigi added to their family in September 2020 when she gave birth to her daughter, Khai, whom she shares with former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

The pair, who were first linked in 2015, called it quits in October 2021 after an incident occurred between Zayn and Yolanda.

