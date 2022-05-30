Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter enters the world of wrestling – and has the coolest ring name We bet her dad is so proud

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 20-year-old daughter Simone Johnson proved she's following in her dad's footsteps, unveiling her WWE wrestling name on social media.

Simone, who is the fourth generation of her family to go into wrestling, revealed her wrestling name is Ava Raine, changing all of her social media handles to Ava Raine WWE. The 20-year-old first announced her intention to go into wrestling back in 2020, with her dad expressing his approval.

The Rock said of his daughter's plans: "First of all, what an honour that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important."

Ava Raine's decision to drop her famous father's name in her wrestling moniker sparked a reaction among fans, to the point the 20-year-old addressed the controversy on Twitter.

One fan commented: "Giving Simone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical," while another said: "The fourth-generation wrestler changing her name is somewhat surprising considering how famous her family name is."

Ava Raine announced her plans to go into wrestling in 2020

The fan outpouring prompted Ava Raine to respond, writing: "I probably sound like a broken record and hopefully this is the last I'll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. A name doesn't discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.

"I could build my entire career around my father and people would still bash me anyway. I'm not trying to ignore or undermine all the sweet comments and support I get. Thank you guys”

Ava Raine looks so similar to her famous dad

In response to her statement, Ava's followers sent support, with one writing: "Don't worry girl we got you," and another saying: "You just keep being you girl. You've got your whole career ahead of you."

