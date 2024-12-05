Richard Gere's heartfelt reason behind Spanish move with wife Alejandra Silva and kids

Richard Gere, 75, is proving age is just a number when it comes to starting new adventures as he's upping sticks and moving to Spain with his wife Alejandra Silva, 41, and their sons - Alejandra's 11-year-old, Albert and their two, Alexander, 5, and James, 4.

The Pretty Woman actor is excited for a fresh start, but did you know there's a very sweet motivation behind the relocation? It's to be fair to his wife, who is Spanish. "She gave me about seven years here, so we're going to spend some years in Madrid with her family," he told chat show host Jimmy Fallon.

When speaking to Vanity Fair Spain back in April, Gere first unveiled his move plans. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture," he said. "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

Although it seems like a mammoth upheaval, it will be a breeze for their two sons thanks to their upbringing. "Our kids are bilingual, so they're going to flourish there," Richard explained.

Richard Gere's Madrid home

Reports suggest Richard has acquired a €11 million mansion in the La Moraleja region, which is a beautiful residential area.

The three-storey property boasts 1,000 square meters of space, a luxury heated pool and a wine cellar.

Their sons, Alexander and James, were busy decorating their Christmas tree in an Instagram post, which inadvertently revealed a look at their grand residence. Their lounge space features high ceilings, in-built shelves and huge double doors. Their faux Christmas tree was decorated with glowing light and an eclectic array of colourful baubles. They also have two mini Santas as part of their festive decorations.

Richard also has another son, Homer, whom he shares with second wife, Carey Lowell. We're sure Homer will enjoy visiting the new casa too!

Richard Gere's third marriage

Richard and Alejandra married in 2018 at his glorious estate in New York, after the family friends reconnected in 2014.

"Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other," she told Hola! in 2015. "I'm not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."

Sharing their wedding photos with HELLO!, Alejandra said at the time: "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world."

Alejandra also has another son, Albert, 11, from a previous relationship.