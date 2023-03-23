All we know about Blake Lively's eldest daughter - who featured on a Taylor Swift song! Blake and Ryan are parents to four children

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doting parents to four children, eight-year-old daughter James, six-year-old Inez, three-year-old Betty, and a newborn baby born in the last few months.

The couple are yet to reveal the name and gender of their fourth child, but are likely to do it in a subtle way when they are ready. The family have kept their children out of the public eye, although James recently made a rare appearance with her father as they watched his team Wrexham AFC play against Sheffield United.

James made an appearance with her father

The eight-year-old is already so grown up, and seems to take after her mom, with wispy, blonde locks just like the Gossip Girl actress. Photos of the father-daughter duo arriving at the game see them adorably holding hands as they walked down the red stadium seats.

But when she was just two-years-old, the little girl made her musical debut when she appeared on Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation; Taylor and Blake has been friends since 2015.

On track eight, 'Gorgeous,' the song opens with the little girl speaking the word "gorgeous". In the album booklet for Reputation, a credit reads: "Baby intro voice by James Reynolds."

Blake, pregnant here with her fourth child, has been friends with Taylor since 2015

But her younger siblings shouldn't be too jealous, as they all were namechecked in the singer's 2020 album Folklore on the tracks 'Betty' and 'August'; the song 'Cardigan' is the third in the trilogy about the characters, although no names are mentioned.

Taylor also thanked the little ones as she accepted her Grammy for the album in 2021. She said: "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second and third people who I play every new song that I write."

James, pictured in 2016, with her father

Swifties around the globe are also convinced that Taylor may have confirmed the name of Blake and Ryan's fourth child, whose date of birth remains unclear.

Daisy May is a name mentioned in Taylor's song 'You're On Your Own Kid,' from her recent album Midnights which was released in November 2022.

The lyrics read: "I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May," and there has been no obvious connection between the name and any other character.

