Harper Beckham is the apple of father David's eye in unseen family footage

David Beckham's milestone 50th birthday has been met with an outpouring of love, most notably from his wife Victoria.

The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her husband, the iconic former footballer, sharing a heartwarming montage of unseen private family moments.

Victoria, 51, who shares four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - with David, offered fans a rare peek into their personal lives.

© Instagram David Beckham has turned 50

The touching video featured clips of David playfully engaging in sports with their children, enjoying family concerts and embarking on sun-drenched holidays together.

Among the adorable snippets was a glimpse of their youngest, Harper Beckham, who truly stole the show.

At the start of the clip, a young Harper was seen saying: "There's only one David Beckham." Alongside the touching footage, Victoria penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband of nearly 25 years.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham share four children

"When I look at this video, I think, 'Wow… how lucky am I!!' You're everything I could have dreamed of and more. Happy 50th @davidbeckham!!! I love you and our beautiful family endlessly. You complete me xxx."

On Thursday, Victoria had also shared a video of the two of them dancing and singing to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' song Islands In The Stream, written by the Bee Gees.

She wrote: "My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life. Like the song says, we start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha. I love you. Happy birthday eve @davidbeckham… my everything."

Family life

David and Victoria first met in the Manchester United players' lounge in 1997 when the "Wannabe" singer attended a game with her Spice Girls bandmate Mel C.

The pair went on to welcome their eldest son Brooklyn in March 1999, and married in a lavish wedding ceremony in July of that year. They welcomed three more children in the following years: Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

Other tributes

The couple's second son Romeo uploaded a sweet throwback snap, and gushed: "Happy birthday to the most amazing role model, love you so so much @davidbeckham."

David's Manchester United friend and best man, Gary Neville, also took to his social media page to honour the milestone birthday. He wrote: "Happy 50th mate. You're the best! Stand still today for once and reflect on everything you have achieved and done in these first 50 years of your life. We've won, lost, laughed and cried but had the most incredible times together.

"I can still see our mums and dads in the crowd. Everything you've done has come through humility, care and hard work. I'm proud of you and more importantly trust you with my life. All my love to you."