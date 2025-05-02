Inside Robbie Williams' eccentric art launch with wife Ayda and daughter Teddy, 12

Rockstar, husband and dad of three Robbie Wiliams added 'artist' to his growing list of credentials on Thursday night when he launched his first-ever solo art exhibition, Radical Honesty at the Moco Museum in London.

The 51-year-old invited a slew of glamorous guests to support his latest venture in Marylebone, but the two most important in attendance were of course his dazzling actress wife Ayda Field and their eldest daughter Teddy.

HELLO! joined the Williams' at the exclusive launch, which was also attended by Lee Francis, Louis Theroux and the Prodigy's Keith Palmer.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moc Robbie was joined by Lee Francis, known as Keith Lemon

Father-daughter bond

Whilst Robbie and Ayda have done their best to keep their children largely out of the spotlight, they made an exception on the singer's artistic debut.

Their daughter, 12-year-old Teddy, appeared delighted to be accompanying her parents to the exciting evening - and it's safe to say she is a chip off the old block.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moc Robbie was supported by his daughter Teddy and his wife Ayda at the event

Matching her pop star dad who rocked a stylish double denim ensemble, the tween was clad in blue denim jeans and a white jacket which she paired with designer black pumps.

Their father-daughter bond is undeniable, one moment saw the pair cracking up over something on Teddy's phone and being incredibly tactile.

Whilst she may be a mini Ayda when it comes to her appearance, Teddy has certainly inherited her father's undeniable charisma and has changed so much from her first foray in the spotlight as one of Princess Eugenie's bridesmaids.

Robbie's speech

Robbie's exhibition was titled: Radical Honesty couldn't have been more quintessentially Robbie, reflecting the trials and tribulations he has faced with being a celebrity as well as his journey with mental health.

The evening began with a speech from the singer, whose hilarious words were said with his usual sarcastic humour: "There's a lot of negativity when it comes to celebrities doing art, they say they shouldn't do it.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moc Robbie gave a hilarious speech before unveiling his art to guests

"The question is always why and when they say why it's always with a dismissive tone.

After jokingly referring to his global successes in the music industry, Robbie added: "When you're such a loving husband and obviously an incredible father, they said: 'Why are you doing this?'

"So I leave room for the critics who say I'm too multi-faceted, let them fire away with their questions: 'How can anyone smell that nice? Are there any tickets left for your stadium tour this summer?[...]

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moc Louis Theroux also joined guests at the launch in Marylebone

Robbie continued: "Some may call me a national treasure, I say, what point is there being a national treasure if you don't give some of that treasure away in the form of merchandise and some aspirationally priced prints…"

"Yes, if I listened to what the critics said I wouldn't be doing anything for anyone or go anywhere yet here I stand before you again with complete humility. In fact, if there was an award for the most humble celebrity, I would come second, because that's the kind of guy I am.

"Anyway, enough about the critics, tonight is about you and you telling me how [expletive] amazing my art is," before unveiling his art to his guests.

Ayda's incredible support

Ayda couldn't have been more supportive of her famous beau with the couple holding hands and giggling together throughout the night.

© Instagram Ayda was ever the supportive wife at her husband's event

The Loose Women star looked as flawless as ever wearing a pair of slim-fit navy blue trousers and a cropped multicoloured jacket.

As for her hair, the star styled her brunette tresses with copious volume at the root and immaculate curls at the bottom - oozing A-list glam.