Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field share glimpse inside their festive £17.5m home

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field Williams ushered in the festive period on Tuesday as they decked out their lounge with their children for the holidays.

© Instagram The couple shared their festive overhaul

The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her spectacular winter wonderland transformation. The photographs depicted the family decorating a towering Christmas tree while donning coordinated festive outfits from Ayda's fashion label.

Robbie and Ayda share four children, daughter Teddy 12, son Charlie 10, daughter Coco, 6, and son Beau, 4. While the couple are known to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they nonetheless decided to share a few rare photographs just in time for Christmas.

© Instagram The children looked all grown up

The singer sported a £150 velour navy dressing gown from his wife's eponymous clothing label. Meanwhile, Ayda stunned in a £280 silky green checked pyjama set, while her golden locks were styled into effortless soft waves.

The children also dazzled in festive attire, with Teddy dressed in a £135 burgundy satin pyjama short set which featured cat prints. Coco looked stylishly smart in a white long-sleeved top layered beneath a green frilly dress. The youngest daughter also wore a delicate navy bow in her hair. The boys rocked green Christmas jumpers embroidered with snowflake patterns.

© Instagram The family came together to decorate the towering tree

The towering Christmas tree was adorned with silver and gold baubles, glowing fairy lights, and mismatched yet unique decorations including initial letter ornaments and Santa Claus ornaments.

The magical tree sat in the corner of the family's majestic lounge in their £17.5 m Kensington home. Robbie and Ayda decked out their haven for the festive period with sparkling decorations and grand garlands.

The former Take That band member was photographed kissing his wife as she held up a mini Eiffel Tower ornament to mimic a mistletoe.

For the caption, Ayda wrote: "Not quite the mistletoe but the Eiffel Tower will have to do."

© Instagram The couple appeared loved up under the Eiffel Tower

Another photo saw Robbie standing on a step ladder to reach the top of the tree. Ayda added: "Placement and branch strength is a very precise art."

The couple first met in 2006 when Ayda appeared in a UFO documentary Robbie was working on. The pair tied the knot a few years later at their Beverly Hills mansion in 2010. Robbie and Ayda shared their 2010 wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

With only 60 guests in attendance, the couple planned the ultimate surprise for the big day. The guests thought they were attending a James Bond Casino Royale party in celebration of Robbie's 20 years in the business. However, once Ayda graced down the aisle in a jaw-dropping Monique Lhuillier wedding dress