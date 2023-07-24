BBC News presenter George Alagiah dies aged 67

BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died at the age of 67 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014.

The journalist died peacefully surrounded by his family and loved ones, according to his agent, Mary Greenham. Her statement read: "George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today.

George was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014

"George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public. He simply was a wonderful human being. My thoughts are with Fran, the boys and his wider family."

BBC Director-General Tim Davie also released a statement on behalf of the BBC. "Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time," he said.

© Jeff Overs Natasha Kaplinsky and George Alagiah on the set of the BBC Six O'Clock News

"George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly."

The message continued: "He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously."

© Photo: BBC George reported for the BBC for over 30 years

George reported and presented for the BBC for more than 30 years and was perhaps best known for presenting the BBC News at Six, a role he held for the past two decades.

The journalist was married to his wife Frances Robathan, with whom he shared two sons and three grandchildren.

George Alagiah's cancer diagnosis

George was first diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2014, and in 2022, he revealed that it had spread to his lungs, liver and lymph nodes.

In October 2022, George announced that the cancer had spread further and that he would be taking a break from presenting.

© Francesco Guidicini/Shutterstock George took a break from presenting in October 2022

"A recent scan showed that my cancer has spread further so it’s back to some tough stuff," he said at the time. "I'm missing my colleagues. Working in the newsroom has been such an important part of keeping energised and motivated."

George Alagiah's career

George joined the BBC in 1989 as a foreign affairs correspondent before landing a role as the Africa correspondent.

He won many accolades for his reporting over the years and was even nominated for a Bafta in 1994 for covering Saddam Hussein's genocidal campaign against the Kurds of northern Iraq.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock George won awards for his reporting

George hosted various news programmes on the BBC, including BBC One O'Clock News, Nine O'Clock News and BBC Four News, before eventually becoming one of the main presenters on BBC News at Six in 2003.

In 2008, the father-of-two was awarded an OBE for services to journalism.