Jennifer Aniston gives accidental home tour of $21 million Bel Air mansion - watch

Jennifer Aniston showed off several unseen corners of her $21 million Bel Air mansion in an accidental home tour posted before the Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Prior to dazzling on the red carpet in a pearl and diamond encrusted Oscar de la Renta gown and Tiffany &Co jewels, the Friends star got ready for the Hollywood soirée at her breathtaking property - and shared a 'get ready with me' clip to social media inside the epic abode.

Jennifer Aniston gets ready for the Emmys at her $21 million mansion

"Emmy’s last night," Jen penned on Instagram along with a starry-eyed emoji, paying homage to her The Morning Show co-stars and crew, who were nominated for several accolades at the star-studded awards show. © Kevin Mazur Jennifer looked sublime at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

As Jennifer walked through her immaculate home, the actress gave fans a closer glimpse at her epic Mid Century bookcase - a striking centrepiece to her luxury abode that was curated by her interior designer Stephen Shadley. © Instagram Jen's towering Mid Century bookcase provided a majestic backdrop for her pre-Emmys celebration

Adding depth and dimension to her cherry oak floors, Jennifer added a plush cream rug beneath the magnificent shelves, which were permeated with gold-bound books, bronze sculptures and dedicated corners for her golden gongs; including the Emmy she won for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Friends. "Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," Stephen told Architectural Digest. Jennifer's design-led home is beautful View post on Instagram

Evident in her accidental home tour, Jen's moody black doors, dark-framed mirrors and Gothic accents could be seen in the background of her pre-Emmys setup. © Instagram Jen gave a glimpse at her abstract artwork