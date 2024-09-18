Jennifer Aniston gives accidental home tour of $21 million Bel Air mansion - watch

Prior to dazzling on the red carpet in a pearl and diamond encrusted Oscar de la Renta gown and Tiffany &Co jewels, the Friends star got ready for the Hollywood soirée at her breathtaking property - and shared a 'get ready with me' clip to social media inside the epic abode.
"Emmy’s last night," Jen penned on Instagram along with a starry-eyed emoji, paying homage to her The Morning Show co-stars and crew, who were nominated for several accolades at the star-studded awards show.
As Jennifer walked through her immaculate home, the actress gave fans a closer glimpse at her epic Mid Century bookcase - a striking centrepiece to her luxury abode that was curated by her interior designer Stephen Shadley.
Adding depth and dimension to her cherry oak floors, Jennifer added a plush cream rug beneath the magnificent shelves, which were permeated with gold-bound books, bronze sculptures and dedicated corners for her golden gongs; including the Emmy she won for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Friends.
"Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," Stephen told Architectural Digest.
Evident in her accidental home tour, Jen's moody black doors, dark-framed mirrors and Gothic accents could be seen in the background of her pre-Emmys setup.
The actress' home no doubt holds a treasure trove of memories for the Murder Mystery star, who chose the design-led property as the location for her intimate wedding to her ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2015.
The couple exchanged vows at the beautiful Bel Air mansion, almost three years to the day after they got engaged.
Around 75 guests were invited to the couple's intimate backyard wedding - which included a star-studded roster of guests. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Lisa Kudrow, Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jennifer's Friends co-stars were there to enjoy her nuptials.