Jennifer Aniston showcases toned abs and stunning marble bathroom in personal update – see the pics

Jennifer Aniston is giving fans a personal glimpse into what she gets up to when she's not busy filming on set.

The Friends alum, 55, left her fans and celebrity friends alike impressed as she took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a rare photo dump, featuring stunning selfies, sweet pics of her dogs, and glimpses inside her fabulous home.

First and foremost, she shared a radiant selfie, showing off her bright blue eyes as she posed inside her car and made a kissy face with her lips.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Aniston walks around her $21M LA home

She next shared a sweet photo of one of her beloved dogs, followed by a mirror selfie straight from the gym, in which she's posing with her trainer wearing a crop top and leggings, her impressive abs on full display.

Next was a screenshot of a FaceTime session with her good friend Andrea Bendewald, plus one of a woman seemingly hailing a cab while she walked her cute pup.

That was followed by a touching group photo featuring Jennifer's besties Amanda Anka and Molly McNearny, who are married to Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel, respectively.

She capped off the photo dump with another photo of her dogs, one in which she's holding a sign that reads: "I can't adult today," one in which she is laying next to her pup on a dog bed, and a final snap of her bathroom mirror, which has "I love you xx" written on it.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston wears seriously slinky skirt on a night out with Courtney Cox

MORE: Jennifer Aniston looks so chic for red carpet appearance as she teases The Morning Show season 4

Her caption was a string of red heart and camera emojis, and the comments section under the post was quickly flooded with messages from her celebrity friends gushing over the pics.

© Instagram

Her former Friends co-star and best friend Courteney Cox wrote: "Gorgeous girl," and Lindsay Lohan and Michelle Pfeiffer left behind strings of red heart emojis, and Ali Wentworth added: "Oh hey beautiful."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston calls Paul Rudd an 'ageless freak' as she wishes him a happy 55th birthday

© Instagram

Jennifer recently also stepped out in Los Angeles, along with Courteney and more of her besties featured in the Instagram round up, to support Ali and her husband George Stephanapoulos, as he celebrated the upcoming release of his new book, The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis.

MORE: Sandra Bullock supported by Jennifer Aniston following partner's tragic death – their unlikely friendship explored

© Instagram

The Good Morning America anchor hosted an evening in honor of the book, which aside from Jennifer, Courteney, Amanda and Molly was also attended by J.J. Abrams, his wife Katie McGrath, and their daughter, singer Gracie Abrams, among others.

The book, out on May 14, explores the history of the famed White House Situation Room, and gives insight into varying crises different US presidents have handled from the elusive command center.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.