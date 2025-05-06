George Clooney marks special occasion in new setting for family amid celebratory chapter

It's a special time in George Clooney's life, and this week is a celebratory one as well.

Though the Ocean's 11 actor is typically based across the pond — he has homes in England, Italy and France — this year, he and his wife temporarily moved to New York City for his debut run on Broadway with Good Night, and Good Luck.

Previews for the show, which is based on his 2005 movie of the same name, began in March, with its opening night officially arriving on April 3, and in just that month, it has earned five Tony nominations in total, with one for its acting and another four for the stage design, lighting, scenic design and costuming.

© Getty Images George celebrated the tony nominations with some softball

George celebrated news of the nominations by participating in a Broadway tradition the very morning they were announced: playing in the Broadway Show League, a softball competition among the biggest shows in theaters right now.

The Good Night, and Good Luck team played against the team from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and George was seen wearing a navy blue polo paired with grey sweat shorts with a pair of black compression shorts underneath, topped off with a baseball cap covering much of his newly-dyed brunette hair, which he has to play Edward R. Murrow.

Less than a week later, George has another reason to celebrate: none other than his 64th birthday this May 6.

© Getty Images The actor was also recently added to Sardi's famed Caricature wall

For the duration of his show, George and his wife Amal Clooney are of course living in New York City, and they have enrolled their twins, Ella and Alexander, who will be eight years old in June, in school in the city.

The father-of-two will be spending his birthday on stage, as he has a show tonight at 7pm, and tomorrow, he has not one but two shows, a matinee and evening performance.

© Getty His wife Amal and the kids are living in New York City for the duration of the show

Recently speaking on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, George gave insight into his family life since the move, sharing of the kids: "They have a school that they like, and are having fun at," and adding that he and Amal "are having a really great time in life."

Noting that the kids are "seven, about to be eight," and what a great age it is, he said: "They are really curious and funny. Every parent thinks their kids are great — our kids are funny and make us laugh."

© ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Good Night, and Good Luck runs until June

Good Night, and Good Luck will run on Broadway until June 8. George also recently spoke to the New York Times about both his Broadway debut, and shared a glimpse of his kids' likes and personalities.

He said Alexander's favorite superhero is Batman — though George has long shown disdain for his own stint as the famed character — and: "We're riding in the car to school and I make them listen to heavy metal because I just like it when they sing. My daughter has fallen in love with tragic songs. She loves Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' and Harry Nilsson's 'Without You.' But they're happy kids, so I'm really lucky."