Inside Richard Gere's out-of-this-world birthday party for son James

Richard Gere and his family couldn't have been happier since moving from the US to Spain in 2024, and his wife Alejandra's latest Instagram post proves just that.

The former publicist, who shares sons Alexander and James with the Pretty Woman star, took her 164,000 followers inside the lavish space-themed birthday party she threw for her youngest, who recently turned five years old.

"This is how we celebrate Jamie's birthday! Thank you all for sharing with us and to our amazing contributors for making it possible," she wrote in the caption.

Alejandra shared a slow-motion video of herself jumping inside a bouncy bubble filled with blue, purple and green balloons ahead of the birthday bash.

She looked happier than ever testing out the party attraction, dressed casually in a gray tee and dark blue jeans with her blonde locks flowing down around her and a childlike grin on her face.

She also shared snaps of a large ball pit, a blue balloon archway, and large hanging balloon decorations in the shape of planets.

© Instagram Alejandra took fans inside her son James' birthday party

Jamie's fifth birthday comes just months after the couple moved their young family across the world to raise them in Alejandra's home country of Spain.

The 42-year-old shared insight into their first Christmas in the Mediterranean country in December 2024, posting a picture of her sons opening presents under the tree.

"As Jamie says, 'Mama, Mama, today is the first day of Christmas!'" she wrote in the caption. "How I like their energy, their innocence...This year finally, Christmas in Spain!"

© Instagram Their youngest son James celebrated his fifth birthday

Richard revealed the big move to Vanity Fair Spain in April 2024, sharing that he was excited to raise Alexander, James, and Alejandra's son, Albert, away from the hustle and bustle of the US.

"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture," he told the publication.

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

© Instagram The space-themed birthday comes just months after Richard moved his family to Spain

He added: "I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous. Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."

The Chicago star elaborated on their plans in an interview with The Tonight Show in November, sharing that they were moving to Madrid to build a stronger family unit.

"My wife, she grew up in a very big Spanish family. It's like a big Italian family," he said.

© Instagram The couple made the move in 2024 with their two young sons and Alejandra's eldest child Albert

"Her grandmother was kind of the glue that held that all together, and the grandmother passed away about a year and a half ago, two years ago. So, my wife, I can see her morphing into the new grandmother of this extended family."

Richard is also the proud father of his 25-year-old son Homer, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Carey Lowell, in 2000.

According to the 75-year-old, Homer is embarking on a career in Hollywood just like his dad, with a special interest in writing and directing films.

