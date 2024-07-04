Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan's 36-year marriage amid health woes

With so few A-list marriages in Hollywood standing the test of time, it's fantastically remarkable that Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan are not only still married 36 years after tying the knot, but that they seem to be still in love and devoted to one another as ever.

The actors met on the set of the NBC sitcom Family Ties which began airing in 1982. The show made them both household names, but it wasn't until 1985 when Michael landed the iconic role as Marty McFly in Back to the Future that he catapulted to international fame.

© Getty Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards

Throughout all the highs and lows that a career in Hollywood can bring, not to mention his life-changing diagnosis with Parkinson's disease in 1991, Michael, 62, has had Tracy, 64, by his side the whole time.

Get to know his and Tracy's love story and their four children below…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael J. Fox makes emotional appearance on stage at Glastonbury

Michael J Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan's marriage story

As mentioned, the couple tied the knot in July 1988 a few years after meeting on the set of Family Ties.

Michael has opened up about the moment he and his future wife met for the first time, and they didn't exactly get off to a flying start.

Speaking on his Apple TV+ documentary, Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, he said: "One day, we broke for lunch. After lunch, we picked up where we left off.

"The moment she said her first line, I detected a hint of garlic and sensed an opportunity to have a little fun at her expense. 'Whoa, a little scampi for lunch, babe?'"

© Getty Images Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend the Back to the Future reunion with fans on October 21, 2015 at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 in New York City.

He added: "At first she said nothing. Her expression didn’t even change. But looking me dead in the eyes she said slowly, 'That was mean and rude, and you're a complete and total [expletive]."

Michael continued: "She just poked through that, like, you’re a scared little kid and I'll just call you out. At that moment, I fell in love with her." The couple have been happily married ever since!

Michael J Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan's four children

Not only have they got almost four decades of marriage under their belt, but they also have four children. Michael and Tracy are proud parents to son Sam, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and youngest daughter Esmé, 22.

In an interview with Reader's Digest, he shared his parenting advice, which was: "Always be available to your kids.

© Instagram Michael J. Fox with his wife and their four children

"Because if you say, 'Give me five minutes, give me 10 minutes,' it'll be 15, it'll be 20. And then when you get there, the shine will have worn off whatever it is they wanted to share with you."

He added: "I've never gotten up to see something one of my kids wanted to show me and not been rewarded." Get to know Michael and Tracy's kids here.

Sweetest photo of Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan over the years

1/ 7 © Universal Studios,Getty Where it all began Tracy and Michael are pictured here back in the early days of filming for Family Ties. Michael played Alex P. Keaton and Tracy played the role of Ellen Reed. Ah, young love!



2/ 7 © Ron Galella,Getty Earned success By the time 1985 came around and Michael was well-known for his role as Marty McFly, success soon followed and in 1987, when this photo was taken, he picked up the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Award at the Primetime Emmys for his role in Family Ties. Here, he and his wife look overjoyed as they walk through the ceremony with Michael proudly showing off his trophy.

3/ 7 © Ron Galella,Getty The 90s called Two years after becoming Mr and Mrs, Michael and Tracy stepped out for a stroll in New York City and we love the retro feel of this photo. Michael is rocking double denim and a baseball cap while Tracy looked chic in a bomber jacket and Ray Ban shades.



4/ 7 © Ron Galella,Getty Family ties A year after they married, Tracy and Michael welcomed their first son, Sam Michael. In this photo, taken in 1995, the couple step out for an outing with their eldest and the trio look adorable together. The couple welcomed their twin daughters earlier that year and would go on to welcome their youngest nine years later.



5/ 7 © Bob Riha Jr,Getty Awards season Once again the couple look totally devoted to each other as they step out for another awards season together. Appearing at the Emmys in 1997, the couple are dressed to the nines with Tracy in a striking blue gown with beautiful jewellery while Michael looks suave in a tuxedo.



6/ 7 © Gregory Pace,Getty Everlasting love Fast forward to 2004 and the couple were suited and booted as they attended a fundraising event for Michael's charitable cause, the Michael J. Fox Organisation, which seeks to raise vital funds and awareness for Parkinson's disease. The actor has been hugely influential in doing so. In 2016, he raised $6.75 million at a charity raffle with the help of Nike Inc. As it stands today, he has raised more than $2 billion towards Parkinson's research projects.

7/ 7 © VALERIE MACON,Getty Together through thick and thin In 2022, Michael received an award for his enormously impressive charitable efforts. In this photo, he can be seen accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards.



MORE: Malia Obama marks double celebration as she turns 26 alongside adoring family — new photos released

MORE: Pink's ultra-private home in Santa Barbara with husband Carey Hart and two kids

His wife joined him on stage and couldn't have looked prouder and she kissed her husband as he collected his gong.