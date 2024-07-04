Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan's 36-year marriage amid health woes

With so few A-list marriages in Hollywood standing the test of time, it's fantastically remarkable that Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan are not only still married 36 years after tying the knot, but that they seem to be still in love and devoted to one another as ever.
The actors met on the set of the NBC sitcom Family Ties which began airing in 1982. The show made them both household names, but it wasn't until 1985 when Michael landed the iconic role as Marty McFly in Back to the Future that he catapulted to international fame.
Throughout all the highs and lows that a career in Hollywood can bring, not to mention his life-changing diagnosis with Parkinson's disease in 1991, Michael, 62, has had Tracy, 64, by his side the whole time.
Get to know his and Tracy's love story and their four children below…
Michael J Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan's marriage story
As mentioned, the couple tied the knot in July 1988 a few years after meeting on the set of Family Ties.
Michael has opened up about the moment he and his future wife met for the first time, and they didn't exactly get off to a flying start.
Speaking on his Apple TV+ documentary, Still: A Michael J Fox Movie, he said: "One day, we broke for lunch. After lunch, we picked up where we left off.
"The moment she said her first line, I detected a hint of garlic and sensed an opportunity to have a little fun at her expense. 'Whoa, a little scampi for lunch, babe?'"
He added: "At first she said nothing. Her expression didn’t even change. But looking me dead in the eyes she said slowly, 'That was mean and rude, and you're a complete and total [expletive]."
Michael continued: "She just poked through that, like, you’re a scared little kid and I'll just call you out. At that moment, I fell in love with her." The couple have been happily married ever since!
Michael J Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan's four children
Not only have they got almost four decades of marriage under their belt, but they also have four children. Michael and Tracy are proud parents to son Sam, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and youngest daughter Esmé, 22.
In an interview with Reader's Digest, he shared his parenting advice, which was: "Always be available to your kids.
"Because if you say, 'Give me five minutes, give me 10 minutes,' it'll be 15, it'll be 20. And then when you get there, the shine will have worn off whatever it is they wanted to share with you."
He added: "I've never gotten up to see something one of my kids wanted to show me and not been rewarded." Get to know Michael and Tracy's kids here.
Sweetest photo of Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan over the years
MORE: Malia Obama marks double celebration as she turns 26 alongside adoring family — new photos released
MORE: Pink's ultra-private home in Santa Barbara with husband Carey Hart and two kids
His wife joined him on stage and couldn't have looked prouder and she kissed her husband as he collected his gong.