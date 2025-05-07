Brooklyn Beckham makes revelation about mum Victoria amid family rift

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz currently appear to be estranged from the wider Beckham family, with neither of them making an appearance at David Beckham's 50th birthday party last week.

However, in a new video on TikTok, Brooklyn has referenced his family, revealing that his mum, Victoria Beckham, is quite an ABBA fan. The 26-year-old took part in the 'Mean Comments' trend on the app, where he reads mean comments made about him and responds to them.

One of the comments read: "Mamma Mia! Are you going to put me out of my job?" Replying, Brooklyn said: "That's funny, because I was born to a Mamma Mia! song."

Mamma Mia! is a popular jukebox musical released in 1999, the year that Brooklyn was born, whose score is entirely made up of songs by the Swedish supergroup, ABBA. The musical has been so successful that it's spawned two films, starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth.

Feud

It appears a new feud has brewed within the Beckham family, with Brooklyn and Nicola missing several recent family events, including David's birthday celebrations, Easter and a separate party held in Miami.

Reports of a possible rift first emerged earlier this year when Brooklyn bucked tradition and didn't publicly pay tribute to his mother on her 51st birthday.

The 26-year-old, who is normally quick to pen personal messages, added fuel to the fire when he also chose not to post on Mother's Day. And, for the first time in a while, Brooklyn didn't wish his father a happy 50th birthday on social media.

Various news outlets have also reported that Brooklyn and his brother Romeo aren't on the best terms due to Brooklyn and Nicola not approving of Romeo's girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull.

Previous feud

This isn't the first feud that Brooklyn has feuded with his family, with there previously having been reports of one between Nicola and Victoria over the former's wedding dress.

The reported family feud centred on Nicola's wedding gown. According to reports, the blonde beauty chose not to wear one of her mother-in-law's wedding gowns on her big day.

Despite the frosty encounter, Nicola has staunchly denied the existence of any bitter dispute. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she said: "I've said this so many times: There's no feud.

"I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."