Reba McEntire, 69, showcases new youthful glow at Walk of Fame ceremony

Reba McEntire seemed like she had aged backwards as she supported her close friend Trisha Yearwood at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday.

The country legend wore her flaming red hair in bouncy waves falling down to her shoulders, and sported a grin on her face as she recounted stories from her friendship with Trisha.

She opted for a black lace blazer with floral detailing for the event, with a black shirt and trousers that showcased her lithe figure.

Reba added eye-catching jewelry to complete the look, and painted her nails black to match.

She wore peachy eyeshadow that made her eyes pop, and a dark nude lip to add a touch of glam to her outfit.

The 69-year-old was glowing as she shared the story of how she first met Trisha, explaining that they came across each other at an afterparty for the ACM Awards in the early '90s.

© Variety via Getty Images Reba supported her friend Trisha Yearwood at the ceremony

"I sat there with you and I thought, 'I love her already because she's with her mom,'" Reba said to her friend. "And your dry wit and sense of humor won my heart."

"And we are in the country music business where girls stick together, we have fun together, we complain and gripe to each other because you can't do that with anybody else. Nobody else understands," she added.

In her speech, she spoke about how important their connection had been in her life. "Our friendship throughout the years means the world to me because girls out on the road need a buddy," Reba said.

© AFP via Getty Images The pair have been friends for over three decades

Trisha took to the stage to share her own memories of their long friendship, recalling how at ease Reba made her feel.

"The first artist that was so kind to me at an award show was Reba McEntire, who just exemplifies friendship and class," she said.

"She sent me flowers at my first award show when no one even knew I was in the dressing room and I thought they were from my mom and dad."

© Variety via Getty Images They first met at the ACM Awards afterparty

Trisha continued: "And then I saw that they were from Reba and I'm like, 'Oh okay.' And I am so blessed that you and I have become more than just colleagues that get to see each other, but friends that get to hang out."

"The truth is, we're all cheering for each other and with each other," the "Georgia Rain" singer concluded.

The pair joined forces just a week prior at the Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry, combining their decades-long friendship with their undeniable talent.

© Getty Images Reba and Trisha performed together at the Opry 100 celebration

Also in attendance at Trisha's ceremony was her husband, Garth Brooks; she is a proud stepmother to his three daughters Taylor, August and Allie.

The country music legend sat in the audience as his wife received the honor, before she shared how supportive he had been throughout her career.

"As many accolades and awards as he has won, I never see him get more excited than he does when I receive something," she gushed of her husband. "For all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you. I appreciate you for being my support."