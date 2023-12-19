Eva Mendes makes rare public show of support for Ryan Gosling as he announces return of Ken role

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be adamant about keeping their relationship out of the public eye and the red carpet, but they'll always support each other in more subtle, even slightly public ways.

Since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, the two have never made more than one or two public appearances together, even through the media frenzy that was the Barbie actor's success as Ken in the Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie comedy.

Now, as Hollywood heads into awards season, while the Hitch actress has told fans they should not expect to see her on any red carpet with Ryan, she did just throw her support behind his latest project as Ken.

WATCH: Eva Mendes reveals hers and Ryan Gosling's secret family treasures

On Monday, Ryan alongside Barbie music producer Mark Ronson announced that the La La Land star would be coming back as Ken with a new rendition of hit song "I'm Just Ken" special for the holiday season.

The two shared the news in a cheeky clip from inside the recording studio, where in typical Ken fashion, Ryan is playfully trying to amp up his voice on a record, challenging Mark's music direction.

The clip ultimately ends with the announcement that "I'm Just Ken (Merry Christmas Barbie)" will be released on Wednesday, December 20.

Eva then took to her own Instagram and reposted the video, and aptly wrote in her caption: "Ken-not wait for this."

MORE: Eva Mendes reflects on bittersweet Christmas for family with Ryan Gosling in rare home photo

MORE: Why Eva Mendes kept Ryan Gosling marriage secret for years after 'very boring' milestone confession

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the sweet show of support, with one writing: "Love both of you," as others followed suit with: "It's Ken-mas time!!!" and: "Yaaay! Can't wait! just in time for Christmas! Lots of love to you all!" as well as: "Yay I love this," plus another one of her fans added: "Amazing work Eva, you must be proud of your man."

© Getty Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011

Following the original song's release, Ryan earned his very first Billboard Hot 100 hit when the song entered the charts at number 87.

MORE: Eva Mendes surprises fans with rare family photos from incredible celebrations inside home with Ryan Gosling

© Getty Ryan subtly honored Eva with his jewelry at the Barbie premiere

It was most recently also nominated for Best Original Song for the 2024 Golden Globes, along with fellow Barbie tracks "Dance the Night," performed by Dua Lipa, and "What Was I Made For," from Billie Eilish.

© Instagram Eva has cheekily supported her partner's success as Ken in the past

Eva and Ryan live in a quiet Southern California town with their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, seven; the two have never neither confirmed nor denied that they are married, though Eva has on occasion referred to Ryan as her husband.

Ahead of the Barbie premiere, when fans inquired if she would be attending any of the red carpets, she explained on Instagram: "We don't do those things together," adding: "Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.