Reba McEntire's hair is looking bigger than ever in latest photos

Reba McEntire's trademark red hair had a lot more bounce than usual during her latest performance in Oklahoma.

The country singing superstar, 69, shared a gorgeous backstage photo on Instagram and her voluminous hair was hard to miss.

Reba sported an all-black outfit with a leather jacket bedazzled with fringe detailing and wore her hair in bouncy waves that looked fuller than ever as she smiled for the camera.

Reba has learned to embrace her natural hair color over the years, but she struggled to love the vibrant hue growing up.

"I was pale, [had] lots of freckles and frizzy hair," she recalled to E! last April. "And my girlfriends had long, black, straight, beautiful round curls. Another girlfriend could tan easily, so I'd lay out with her, and she would get brown as a biscuit – and I'd be blistered."

Despite comparing herself to others, she soon learned to love the differences between her and her friends.

© Instagram Reba's hair looked bigger than ever

"I finally figured it out: I'm not supposed to be like them – I'm just me," she explained. "It took me a long time to accept that and realize that it set me free."

Discussing her style, Reba explained: "I don't like trends. The younger generation, they're more confident than I was at their age, and I'm so happy for them. It takes guts, it takes stamina, and it takes courage to be comfortable in your own skin."

© Instagram Reba's hair had more volume than usual

She added: "I'm very proud of how old I am or how young I am. Real beauty means that you're comfortable in your own skin. And if you're confident and comfortable, you're gonna feel beautiful."

While Reba loves her appearance now, she does have one regret about a former hair transformation.

© Getty Images Reba regrets getting a perm

"In the early '80s I got a perm," she told Glamour. "I have natural curly hair. And so when my hair would be a little past my shoulders with a perm, it was just super tight because if you add a perm to natural curly hair, it looks angry. And it did."

Despite her regrets, the singer underwent a daring chop in the '90s. She shared: "I loved it. It was in '96 or '97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing.

© Getty Images Reba loved her shorter 'do in the 90s

"But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair.

"They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can’t cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, OK. That's an idea.' So we did."