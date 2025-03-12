Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Reba McEntire's hair is looking bigger than ever in latest photos
Subscribe
Reba McEntire's hair is looking bigger than ever in latest photos
reba mcentire wearing all black and smiling for camera© Getty Images

Reba McEntire's hair is looking bigger than ever in latest photos

The former The Voice coach performed in Oklahoma

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Reba McEntire's trademark red hair had a lot more bounce than usual during her latest performance in Oklahoma.

The country singing superstar, 69, shared a gorgeous backstage photo on Instagram and her voluminous hair was hard to miss.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Reba McEntire shows off shorter hair in fun video

Reba sported an all-black outfit with a leather jacket bedazzled with fringe detailing and wore her hair in bouncy waves that looked fuller than ever as she smiled for the camera.

Reba has learned to embrace her natural hair color over the years, but she struggled to love the vibrant hue growing up.

"I was pale, [had] lots of freckles and frizzy hair," she recalled to E! last April. "And my girlfriends had long, black, straight, beautiful round curls. Another girlfriend could tan easily, so I'd lay out with her, and she would get brown as a biscuit – and I'd be blistered."

Despite comparing herself to others, she soon learned to love the differences between her and her friends.

reba mcentire wearing all black smiling at camera© Instagram
Reba's hair looked bigger than ever

"I finally figured it out: I'm not supposed to be like them – I'm just me," she explained. "It took me a long time to accept that and realize that it set me free."

Discussing her style, Reba explained: "I don't like trends. The younger generation, they're more confident than I was at their age, and I'm so happy for them. It takes guts, it takes stamina, and it takes courage to be comfortable in your own skin."

the voice reba mcentire home© Instagram
Reba's hair had more volume than usual

She added: "I'm very proud of how old I am or how young I am. Real beauty means that you're comfortable in your own skin. And if you're confident and comfortable, you're gonna feel beautiful."

While Reba loves her appearance now, she does have one regret about a former hair transformation.

Reba McEntire tearfully accepts the award for Entertainer of the Year© Getty Images
Reba regrets getting a perm

"In the early '80s I got a perm," she told Glamour. "I have natural curly hair. And so when my hair would be a little past my shoulders with a perm, it was just super tight because if you add a perm to natural curly hair, it looks angry. And it did."

Despite her regrets, the singer underwent a daring chop in the '90s. She shared: "I loved it. It was in '96 or '97 when I cut my hair off, and it was freeing.

Reba McEntire in the '90s© Getty Images
Reba loved her shorter 'do in the 90s

"But you know what? I had to talk to my management and my stylist who did my hair, because it took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair. 

"They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can’t cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about.' And they said, 'Oh, OK. That's an idea.' So we did."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Hair

See more

Read More