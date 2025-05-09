Moses Martin looked so grown up in a rare appearance for the teen, who joined his mother Gwyneth Paltrow at an exhibition in New York City.

The 19-year-old towered over the actress as they attended 'The Forest Within' show at Genesis House, in a collaboration between Gwyneth and the brand.

See their rare outing below...

WATCH: Moses Martin towers over mom Gwyneth Paltrow in rare appearance

Towering teen

© Instagram The pair attended the art show in NYC together

"Genesis House and Gwyneth Paltrow invite you to experience an immersive evening inspired by the infinite power of nature," read the event's bio. Viewers were invited to explore the incredible exhibition, which was curated to look like the forests of South Korea.

The mother of two provided the voiceover for the experience, and took her son to the show on Thursday night. Moses donned a maroon sweater with black trousers and black shoes, looking effortlessly cool as he accompanied his mother through the event space with his grown-out blond hair.

He looked so tall as he walked beside her, with the star wearing a simple white blouse and a black skirt that fell below her knees. She wore her long blonde locks down her back as she walked in black heels. Moses is currently studying at Brown University, while his sister, Apple, attends Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Touching tribute

© Instagram Gwyneth and Chris share kids Apple and Moses

Gwyneth shares her two children with her ex-husband, Coldplay rocker Chris Martin; the pair were married from 2003 to 2016.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram to pay tribute to her son, who turned 19 on April 8. "Happy birthday @mosesmartin," she wrote alongside a series of photos from a Facetime call between the two. "Honestly, you are a dream come true."

She continued: "You are deeply kind and brilliant. You have an incredible intellect and you are so gifted, so talented."

"I listen to your music on repeat and miss you so much at college. And today more than ever. I love you my boy."

Flying the nest

© Instagram Both of her children have moved away to attend college

Gwyneth opened up about becoming an empty nester in an interview with The Sunday Times, sharing how difficult it was to part with Moses.

"I've been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood. I don't even know how to articulate it. It's like the guiding force. It's what I return to," she said.

"I never really go anywhere or do anything because I want to be around my kids while they live at home. You know, it's like, 'Oh, we're doing a girls' weekend here and there,' and I'm like, '[expletive] no, I have 88 days left of Moses living [with me]."

© Instagram Gwyneth revealed that it was "horrifying" to watch Apple move out

"It's been basically 20 years of me being beholden to a school calendar — so what will that feel like to not have that?" she continued. "On the one hand, [I feel] incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief. On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening."

Similarly, Gwyneth was extremely emotional when saying goodbye to her eldest, Apple, who moved away in 2022. "It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," she told People at the time. "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears."

She continued: "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great."