Dick Van Dyke reveals major news as he celebrates 99th birthday

Dick Van Dyke has turned 99 but shows no signs of slowing down. Days after appearing in a new music video with Coldplay, the 99-year-old Mary Poppins star has revealed he is "in talks" with a major movie studio for a new role.

Speaking to NBCLA, the actor shared that his goal for his coming 12 months is to "get work".

"I'd like to get a job.. I can play somebody's grandfather on a sitcom or something, just to keep busy. And I'm not expensive," he quipped to which his wife Arlene replied: "Yes you are!"

Watch the moment below:

Karma Dickerson, a reporter for NBCLA then shared that Dick told her that he had been talking "with a major studio and a prominent director, so we may well be seeing his name in lights again very soon".

"Tomorrow I will start my first day of my 100th year," Dick added, sitting alongside his great-granddaughter Kyla.

"Can you believe that? It's pretty extraordinary. I can't get my mind around 99 because I don't feel it. I mean, I don't feel great, but I don't feel 99!"

© Getty Images Dick Van Dyke is still hoping to work in his 99th year

Dick, who celebrated his birthday on December 13, welcomed sons Christian and Barry and daughters Stacy and Carrie Beth with his late ex-wife, Margie Willett, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2007.

He is also a grandfather and great-grandfather.

© CBS via Getty Images Dick Van Dyke has been in showbiz for decades

The legendary actor celebrated his birthday with an intimate family dinner with his wife Arlene, but it had been a traumatic week for the Emmy winner as he was forced to evacuate his Malibu home three days before his big day in the wake of the dangerous wildfires making its way through Malibu.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

© Getty Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke in a scene from the movie Mary Poppins, 1964

Thankfully, upon their arrival back home two days later, Bobo was there, safe and sound.

"There was so much interest in his disappearance that Animal Control was called in to assist. But, thankfully he was easy to find and not harmed," Dick shared with fans alongside a heart emoji.

© CBS Photo Archive Dick with his wife Arlene

"I tried to light my 99 candles and set Malibu on fire," Dick joked with NBCLA, but also spoke movingly of how his neighbors helped him to escape.

"I suddenly just ran out of gas. I couldn't stand up, and two guys picked me up and put me in the car," he shared.

The City of Malibu has since confirmed the containment remains at only 35%, but that only 19 structures, including eight homes, have been destroyed, and 23 structures damaged. Schools were evacuated in Malibu, and over 700 firefighters have been dispatched to stop the wildfire.