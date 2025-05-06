Beyoncé's new photo with daughter Rumi gets big reaction over moment from Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé's oldest, her teen Blue Ivy, was already a star in the making coming into the Cowboy Carter Tour and her stint as a dancer, but it was her youngest, Rumi Carter, who was ready to take the stage for good.

The 43-year-old global icon shares Blue, Rumi and the latter's twin brother Sir, both seven, with her husband Jay-Z. And both of their girls have been an active part of mom's newest concert tour.

Rumi, in particular, has gone viral on several occasions for her adorable reactions to being part of her mom's tour line-up and her interactions with her older sister and even her grandmother Tina Knowles during one show.

© Beyoncé Beyoncé shared new glimpses from the "Cowboy Carter Tour"

Before returning to the stage at SoFi Stadium for a fourth time on Wednesday, May 7, Beyoncé took to Instagram with a photo dump of the tour show far, sharing a heartwarming moment with her younger daughter.

Among the many clips from the show, as well as photographs showcasing her multi-million dollar tour wardrobe, she included a tender shot of herself on one knee, gazing up at her seven-year-old, who is wearing a gold leaf dress with one arm in the air.

Beyoncé brings Rumi out for the segment when she performs the song "PROTECTOR," on which her daughter is also credited as a featured artist. This also makes Rumi a Grammy winner by association, when Cowboy Carter picked up Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the ceremony this February.

© Beyoncé Fans gushed over a sweet photo with her daughter Rumi

Fans reacted to new glimpses of the tour and Rumi with comments like: "BABBBYYYYYYYY GURRRRL," and: "Tour of the century already!" as well as: "I said it once and I’ll say it again. WE ARE NOT WORTHY," although one did ask: "Where's manager Blue?"

On night two, the concert at SoFi on May 1, Beyoncé brought out her mom to celebrate the success of her memoir, Matriarch. She spoke to the audience about how Tina worked "so hard on that book" and asked them to join in congratulating her on the huge achievement. "Everybody please say, 'Congratulations Mama T'."

© Beyoncé The tour will continue on until July 26

Fans reacted on social media to a clip that showcased Rumi's utter joy and delight on being there, plus the stoic Blue keeping it all together. "Blue really is the glue that hold that family together. Three generations on stage. What a blessing," one fan gushed, with another saying: "I love to see Rumi and her excitement!! A child being a child!!"

A third also commented: "Rumi says 'This is my moment, I can tell. I been waiting my whole life' she's so adorable," with one sweetly writing: "I loooove seeing Blue as a big sister! It's so sweet!"

© Getty Images Blue Ivy is a featured dancer on the tour, just like with "Renaissance"

The Cowboy Carter Tour has 29 more scheduled shows, closing out at SoFi on May 9 after five shows and then hitting the rest of the country. The tour will hit Chicago and New York/New Jersey before going international, with concerts in the United Kingdom and France, before coming back Stateside and closing out on July 26 in Paradise, Nevada.

Alongside California's five shows, New York MetLife Stadium will also play host to five concerts, while the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer will play six shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alone.