Eddie Redmayne puts on rare public display of affection with wife Hannah Bagshawe as he jets to LA for Golden Globes - exclusive

Eddie Redmayne appeared loved up with his wife of ten years, Hannah Bagshawe, at Heathrow Airport as the pair jetted off to LA for the Golden Globes on Sunday.

© Getty Images The couple attended the Golden Globes together back in 2023

The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, kept it "low-key and casual" according to a source, who spotted them at the gate as they made their way to a BA flight.

"The pair didn't cause any attention with no entourage, and happily walked through the crowds to enter the gate," the source said.

The actor was so attentive with his wife, as the source explained: "At one point Eddie wrapped his arms securely around Hannah, keeping her close as they walked through the crowds."

© Getty Images The pair often walk red carpets together

Eddie and Hannah were spotted without their two kids, daughter Iris, 8, and son Luke, 6.

The Fantastic Beasts actor donned a pair of Levi black jeans and a red jacket, while his wife opted for a pair of light-wash jeans and a cosy grey cardigan. Eddie was indeed a gentleman as he tentatively carried Hannah's bags through the gate.

The couple even happened to bump into a friend before boarding, who ran up to the pair and gave them a big hug.

According to the source, Eddie was also happy to talk to one fan who approached him. “He happily gave her time and attention, with no worries about who else may stop him,” they said.

© Getty Images This isn't the first time the actor has received a Golden Globe nomination

Eddie's cheerful mood is unsurprising considering his nomination for a Golden Globe in the Best TV Actor (Drama) category for his performance in The Day Of The Jackal. The 42-year-old is up against Donald Glover in Mr and Mrs Smith, Jake Gyllenhaal in Presumed Innocent, Gary Oldman in Slow Horses, Hiroyuki Sanada in Shotgun, and Billy Bob Thornton in Landman.

The Day Of The Jackal has been a major hit with fans, becoming the biggest original drama ever to be released on Sky. Given its popularity, the show will be returning for a second series.

The show is an adaptation of the novel by Frederick Forsyth. Season one follows an MI6 agent, Bianca, who is on the hunt to track down one of the world's greatest assassins, named the 'Jackal', played by Eddie.

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival Eddie Redmayne in The Day of The Jackal

The star even executive-produced season one alongside his co-star Lashana Lynch. The synopsis reads: "An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

"But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake."

© Marcell Piti/SKY/Carnival The show was a hit with fans

However, this isn't Eddie's first Golden Globes rodeo. The actor has already been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, one Academy Award, and three BAFTAs.

Discussing his role with Sky, Eddie said: "There's something old school – both an analogue quality but also an elegance – to who this character is.

"There's a certain peacocking about him. He enjoys all the elements of his job. He enjoys the planning, the chess work, and the thinking three-moves-ahead. And there's a great delight when those dominoes are set up and set off. And then, of course, the second that cascade gets disrupted and it falls apart, it's about watching someone who's used to having such a level of intricacy and control, watching that fumble out of control."