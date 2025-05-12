Audrey McGraw says 'there are no words' in family update with mom Faith Hill

Audrey McGraw confessed she was almost lost for words over the weekend when she shared a message for her mom Faith Hill.

The singer took to Instagram to pen a post dedicated to the country music star and pulled on heartstrings in the process.

Audrey shared photos of Faith in which the resemblance between mother and daughter was remarkable.

To celebrate Mother's Day, she penned an emotional message that read: "There are no words deep enough to describe this love. Happy Mother's Day to my rock.

© Instagram Audrey had a message for her mom

"Happy Mother's Day to the true superheros of this world," and signed off with a red heart emoji.

Audrey is the youngest of Faith and Tim McGraw's three daughters, including Maggie and Gracie.

© Getty Images Faith and Tim are proud parents

They have an incredible bond with each other and their famous parents.

Tim recently opened up about how they're raising their children and the impact his own mother, Betty, had on their parenting.

She brought him and his two sisters up as a single mom living paycheck to paycheck.

© Kevin Mazur Tim and Faith share Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

He wants his girls to learn from Betty's incredible "tenacity."

In a new interview with his record label, Big Machine, Tim said: "I think more than anything [what I admire most] is her tenacity," Tim shared. "You know, my mom worked three jobs with us growing up, and was in some abusive relationships, and she really worked hard and really instilled a sense of belief in ourself and to dream and to always go for stuff."

"And I feel like hopefully Faith and I both have done that for our daughters," he continued. "But that's the trait of my mom, besides her big heart, that's the trait in my mom that I admire most, her tenacity and her willingness to overcome adversity."

© Getty Images Tim with Audrey

Both Gracie and Audrey have followed in their parent's footsteps and have embarked on careers in the music industry.

While Maggie is also a talented vocalist, she currently works as the Lead Intelligence Research and Policy Advisor for Earth League International after graduating from Stanford University with a degree in sustainability.

Faith has stepped away from the limelight in the last couple of years, but Tim is still very much in the spotlight.

© Getty Images The couple with their two youngest

He recently delighted fans who he revealed he would be performing his first concert in almost a year on May 31, after postponing his tour due to health concerns.

Tim was forced to cancel his Standing Room Only tour in August 2024 when he was injured during his time on the road.

© Getty Images Gracie is their oldest daughter

"In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour," Sandia Resort & Casino shared on Instagram. "Unfortunately, this will prevent him from performing any shows for the remainder of this year.”