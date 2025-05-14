Jennifer Lopez reveals facial stitches after recent injury in before-and-after photos

Jennifer Lopez's job isn't all glamour – the singer just revealed that her career comes with its fair share of physical risks.

The 55-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to reveal she received facial stitches after sustaining an injury during rehearsals for the American Music Awards. The first photograph was a selfie of the star smiling at the camera while she placed an ice pack over the bridge of her nose. Over the image, Jennifer penned: "So this happened…".

© Instagram Jennifer shared a photo of her injury on Instagram

In a follow-up Instagram Story, the singer shared another car selfie – this time revealing the visible cut on her nose. Jennifer captioned the image: "(During @amas rehearsals)."

Jennifer sported a fresh, makeup free face with a glossy natural lip while her blonde locks were left down in a straight, sleek style with a middle parting. The star donned a simple gray sweater for a casual look.

© Instagram The injury occurred during the American Music Awards rehearsals

However, the singer reassured her fans that she had now recovered thanks to the help of her facial doctor. The final Instagram Story captured a photograph of Jennifer posing next to Dr. Diamond.

The hitmaker looked stunning in a green halterneck top while her locks were scraped back into a messy updo. Jennifer accessorized with her signature hoop earrings while her makeup oozed soft glamour with a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip. She penned: "Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I'm good as new."

© Instagram Jennifer received stitches for the inury

Mother's Day

Jennifer's injury came after she ushered in Mother's Day dressed in a stunning milkmaid-style dress. The pink and white gingham print garment featured a square neckline and fitted bodice while the skirt boasted a flared silhouette and was cut elegantly on the ankle. The star accessorized her sweet look with a raffia sun hat and matching beach bag.

The star took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs from the special day. She captioned the post: "A most beautiful Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there. Wishing everyone love, laughter, peace, joy and happiness."

© @jlo Jennifer Lopez in her perfect printed midi dress and raffia accessories

Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. In an interview with British Vogue, the actress reflected on motherhood and how she balances it with her work schedule. "Okay, there’s so much going on here. And I understood it. I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids," she shared.

"You want to lift them up. That doesn’t stop you from being a human being who struggles."