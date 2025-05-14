Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez reveals facial stitches after recent injury in before-and-after photos
Jennifer Lopez is seen in Chelsea on November 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)© GC Images

The pop icon is set to perform at the American Music Awards

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez's job isn't all glamour – the singer just revealed that her career comes with its fair share of physical risks. 

The 55-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to reveal she received facial stitches after sustaining an injury during rehearsals for the American Music Awards. The first photograph was a selfie of the star smiling at the camera while she placed an ice pack over the bridge of her nose. Over the image, Jennifer penned: "So this happened…".

Selfie of Jennifer Lopez with ice pack© Instagram
Jennifer shared a photo of her injury on Instagram

In a follow-up Instagram Story, the singer shared another car selfie – this time revealing the visible cut on her nose. Jennifer captioned the image: "(During @amas rehearsals)."

Jennifer sported a fresh, makeup free face with a glossy natural lip while her blonde locks were left down in a straight, sleek style with a middle parting. The star donned a simple gray sweater for a casual look.

Selfie of Jennifer Lopez with cut on her nose© Instagram
The injury occurred during the American Music Awards rehearsals

However, the singer reassured her fans that she had now recovered thanks to the help of her facial doctor. The final Instagram Story captured a photograph of Jennifer posing next to Dr. Diamond.

The hitmaker looked stunning in a green halterneck top while her locks were scraped back into a messy updo. Jennifer accessorized with her signature hoop earrings while her makeup oozed soft glamour with a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip. She penned: "Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I'm good as new."

Photo of Jennifer and her doctor© Instagram
Jennifer received stitches for the inury

Mother's Day

Jennifer's injury came after she ushered in Mother's Day dressed in a stunning milkmaid-style dress. The pink and white gingham print garment featured a square neckline and fitted bodice while the skirt boasted a flared silhouette and was cut elegantly on the ankle. The star accessorized her sweet look with a raffia sun hat and matching beach bag. 

The star took to Instagram to share a slew of photographs from the special day. She captioned the post: "A most beautiful Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there. Wishing everyone love, laughter, peace, joy and happiness."

In this warmly lit indoor photograph, Jennifer Lopez stands gracefully beside a round table adorned with vibrant floral arrangements and a framed photograph of two children. She wears a soft pink and white gingham milkmaid-style dress that hugs her figure and flares gently at the bottom. Her hair is styled in relaxed waves and partially tucked under a wide-brimmed raffia hat. On her arm, she carries a straw-like raffia tote bag with intricate floral crochet detailing. The ambiance is breezy and summery, with natural light streaming in from a window in the background, highlighting the seaside setting beyond the room. Her expression is serene, radiating a casual elegance.© @jlo
Jennifer Lopez in her perfect printed midi dress and raffia accessories

Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. In an interview with British Vogue, the actress reflected on motherhood and how she balances it with her work schedule. "Okay, there’s so much going on here. And I understood it. I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids," she shared.

"You want to lift them up. That doesn’t stop you from being a human being who struggles."

