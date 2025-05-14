Faith Hill's disappearance from the spotlight as video of star raises questions

When Faith Hill suddenly deactivated her social media accounts in the summer of 2024, fans were bemused.

Many initially hoped it meant new music was on its way and an Instagram and Facebook blackout would heighten the big reveal.

However, months later Faith is still noticeably absent not only from social media but from the public.

With the exception of a handful of appearances over the last year with her husband Tim McGraw, she's rarely been seen.

© Getty Images Faith deactivated her social media

Here's what we know about the country music star today.

Her daughter's post

Faith and Tim are proud parents to their three grown daughters, Audrey, 23, Maggie, 26, and Gracie, 28.

Their youngest shared a video of their mom on Mother's Day and it sparked an influx of questions from fans.

WATCH: Faith Hill's throwback video sparked a reaction from fans

Audrey shared a throwback interview with Faith in which she spoke candidly about her passion for junk food and showcased her down-to-earth personality.

Fans adored the clip and remarked on how amazing Faith is, but many said they missed her.

Audrey was inundated with people asking where she is, why they don't see her anymore and insisting and sharing their concern over her absence.

Quit social media

She's shying away from the limelight

In August 2024, Faith shut down her Instagram, X and Facebook pages. Her official website has no content other than a welcome page.

Her daughters have shared the occasional throwback photo or video to celebrate their mom on milestones, and Tim has done the same.

Most recently he called her the family's "foundation," as he wished her a happy Mother's Day too.

Has she retired?

© Getty Images Her last album release was with Tim in 2017

Faith's last album was released in 2017 and was a duet album, "The Rest of Our Lives" with Tim.

Prior to that was her Christmas studio album "The Hits" in 2008, but she has mostly stepped back from producing music.

She has never officially announced her retirement.

Move to acting

© Photo: Instagram Tim and Faith in 1883

Faith and Tim had a successful run in 1883 which saw them shift into acting.

The pair played James and Margaret Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's series which was the prequel spinoff to Yellowstone.

At the time, Tim said he would "love" to act with Faith again.

© Gabe Ginsberg They adored working together

"It was wonderful," he told Backstage Country. "I was always amazed every day doing scenes with her, how good she was."

He added: "It was so cool to be able to do scenes with her and have a great day of shooting something really incredible, and going home and laying in bed and talking about it. That was something pretty special."

Rare appearances

© Nina Westervelt They've stepped out to support their daughter

Over Easter, Tim and Faith were photographed supporting Gracie in New York City when they watched her perform in The Great War & The Great Gatsby at the renowned Carnegie Hall.

Earlier in the year, the longtime couple once again made an appearance in honor of Gracie. They attended the opening night of Babe, in which the Broadway star starred.

Fans adored seeing them together as they appeared happy, healthy and as in love as ever.

Life in Tennessee

© Instagram They have a beautiful home in Tennessee

Faith has always enjoyed her life with her family in Nashville, Tennessee, where she and Tim continue to reside.

They live in a sprawling $15.7 million mansion which looks idyllic.

In March, Tim posted a beautiful photo of the sunset from their balcony and Faith featured in the photo, also capturing the moment on camera.

While Tim continues to work, it seems that for now, Faith is content with the slow pace of country living.