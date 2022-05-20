1883's Tim McGraw admits wife Faith Hill had to force him to shower on set Tim went method for the role in the Paramount+ series

1883 star Tim McGraw has revealed he went so method during filming that wife Faith Hill had to force him to shower.

The singer and actor admitted that he wanted to stay in character for as long as possible but that fellow singer and actor Faith put her foot down.

"There were a few times that my wife forced me to take a shower while we were shooting , because I wanted to stay in character as best I could,” he told the Just for Variety podcast.

"She’s like, 'I don’t care about Method. You stink!'" Tim also opened up on the grueling and "tough" schedule as he was also touring the country at the same time as filming, admitting he "didn’t feel comfortable at all".

"I was doing some shows in the middle of it. I would work till 5 or 6 in the afternoon and then fly out and go do a concert and get home at 3 in the morning and be up at 4 and start all over again," he said.

Tim also had to dye his beard regularly for the role as James Dutton and he gained 10lbs.

The story of the Duttons is set to continue with new series 1932

"To show up [on stage] and put on these tight jeans and have this big dark, dyed beard, and have the script in my head and trying to remember words, I just didn’t feel comfortable at all. It was tough to do," he admitted.

Tim first appeared in season four of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone in a flashback to the Dutton family's early life in the American West. The flashback then led to the series 1883 which charted James and wife Margaret's perilous journey across the country.

The next series in the franchise will be 1932 and set during the Great Depression, and is expected to follow James and Margaret's children.

