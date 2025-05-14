Tana Ramsay looks just like BFF Victoria Beckham in low-slung leather trousers

Tana Ramsay and Victoria Beckham are the ultimate BFFs.

We don't often get a peek into Victoria Beckham's private life, but thanks to Tana Ramsay's regular Instagram tributes to her long-time friend, we're occasionally treated to glimpses of what it's like to be one of Posh Spice's closest confidantes.

During an outing in New York City with her husband, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Tana channelled her friend's style.

She stepped out in front of the camera during an event to promote Gordon's new endeavour, wearing a pair of sleek black leather trousers, a flattering black and white tank top, and a pair of stylish sneakers.

© Gordon Ramsay / Instagram Tana Ramsay channelling Victoria Beckham in NYC

The chef was out in the United States to present his new series of Secret Service, the FOX program where he goes undercover to unveil what really happens in restaurant kitchens behind closed doors.

It's not the first time Tana has emulated one of Victoria's signature styles. The two have been friends for decades and have often been spotted together wearing matching outfits.

The chef's wife is also a wonderful supporter of the former singer's brands and is regularly seen wearing her designs.

© Instagram Tana Ramsay looked incredible in the fig-hued dress designed by Victoria Beckham

Back in February, Gordon shared a photo of himself and his wife of 28 years, taken over the Christmas holidays. In the Instagram post, Tana was wearing a long asymmetrical aubergine-hued silk dress, signed by the one and only Victoria Beckham.

The same dress was previously seen on Victoria herself, who wore it for a date night with husband David Beckham, as she confirmed on social media with an outfit video she shared with her followers.

But this wasn’t the only occasion for Tana to sport one of VB's creations. As close friends, the couple was invited to David Beckham's exclusive 50th birthday party, and the cookbook author took another chance to celebrate her friend Vic’s craft.

© Getty Images Tana rocked an ethereal icy-blue frock for the star-studded bash

For the birthday, Tana decided to opt for a baby blue silk dress with front draping, and she completed the look with a pair of strappy gold sandals and simple jewellery.

The mum-of-six is not one for frills, so her hair and make-up looks are often elegant but simple, with her long brown hair usually styled in waves and a natural, glowing look.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana welcomed Jesse in November last year

Just yesterday, the Hell's Kitchen star hinted that he and Tana might not be done growing their family. Speaking on Like with Kelly and Mark, the Michelin-starred chef confirmed that they might have one last baby after Megan, Jack, Holly, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse. "Tana wants one more!" he assured.

We're seriously impressed by how the busy couple are juggling family life, especially Tana, all while looking absolutely fabulous.