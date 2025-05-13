Gordon Ramsay drops major hint about baby number 7 with wife Tana

Gordon and Tana Ramsay already have a large family, with the couple sharing their home with six children, but in a recent interview, the celebrity chef hinted there might be another expansion.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, show host Kelly Ripa teased: " So you took like a break in the middle, so you were like overwhelmed, and then, just when things calm down, you were like 'Let's do it again'."

Smiling, Gordon replied: "Tana wants one more!"

© Instagram Gordon is one proud dad

The star had previously ruled out the possibility of welcoming after the birth of his youngest child, Jesse, back in 2023. Following the youngster's birth, the celebrity chef quipped: "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

Tana isn't the only one in the family keen on a new addition, as last year, Gordon told People this his son, Oscar, had also raised the possibility.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Will Gordon and Tana become parents again?

The star explained: "This morning, Oscar said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?' And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away. I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction. I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table."

Gordon's family and heartbreak

Gordon and wife Tana share six children, Megan, Jack, Holly, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse, however, the couple tragically suffered a miscarriage back in 2016. Tana was carrying a son, who the couple named Rocky.

In 2021, Tana paid an emotional tribute to their late son on Instagram. "Not a day goes by when we don’t think of him, but, it wasn't meant to be," she wrote.

© Getty Images Tana has been opene about her miscarriage

"We have gone on to be blessed and will be eternally grateful, but shall always remember our angel baby with a heart bursting with love and many many tears x."

During an interview on Loose Women, the doting mum commented on how she couldn't have coped without Gordon's support. She shared: "It's such a personal decision when you have a baby and this was 20 years ago. The way that I felt, the way Gordon felt, it was something we decided on together. He wasn't with me when I gave birth to Meg or the twins or Tilly.

© Instagram The mum dotes on her children

"But now we're older and it's quite interesting because I lost a baby in 2016 and Gordon was with me throughout that entire process and there's no way I could have done it without him right there by my side.

"When we went on to have Oscar, 19 months ago, again he was right there by my side. I think you have to do what absolutely suits you and the one thing that Gordon and I are very good at doing is communicating, everyone knows he's good at chatting."