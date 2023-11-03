Inside the eye-watering Beckham fortune and how they made their millions

As the reigning monarchs of the UK's other royal family, the Beckhams, it comes as no surprise that David and Victoria Beckham have accumulated a whopping combined net worth.

Despite David retiring from football in 2013, and VB leaving the Spice Girls back in 2000, the pair have professionally gone from strength to strength. The former Posh Spice has gone on to make a name for herself in the fashion world, and David has since had an endless slew of projects and campaigns off the back of his unbelievable sporting career.

© Getty The couple have come a long way from their early days

Along with all of this success has come a substantial fortune, so join HELLO! as we explore David and Victoria Beckham's net worth, annual earnings, and real estate.

What is David and Victoria's total net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the husband-and-wife duo have a combined net worth of $450 million, a staggeringly eye-watering £362 million.

How does the former football star make money?

His impeccable football career

The Leytonstone-born star is one of Britain's best exports and most recognised footballers in the world. He started playing professionally when he was 17 with Manchester United and in 2001, David signed a £16million contract to remain with the club for another three years. But in 2003, he ended up signing an even more lucrative deal with Real Madrid. David went on to make history in 2007 when he joined LA Galaxy, earning a reported £753,000 per week for five years.

© Getty Images David's fortune was earned off the back of his incredibly successful football career

The sports legend, who has been named FIFA World Player of the Year twice, has played for several other teams including AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. Aside from his league career, David was also named captain of the England national football team in 2000. He retained that title for six years. David retired in 2013, but his money didn't dry up. Far from it; he raked in £49 million two years later, thanks to his brand endorsements.

Countless endorsement deals

David has been the face of dozens of advertising campaigns and sponsorships, promoting the likes of Adidas, Coty, Brylcreem, Armani, H&M, Sainsbury's, Samsung, Vodafone, Breitling, Pepsi, Calvin Klein and Gilette to name a few. His most recent commercial endorsements include whisky brand Haig and luxury watch brand Tudor. David also acted as a brand ambassador for Sky television and Sainsbury's. In 2004, he was named the highest-paid football player, after taking into account his salary and advertising deals.

© Getty Images David Beckham has amassed an incredible fortune since his footballing days

His football team Inter Miami

His latest football project has seen David buy his own Major League Soccer team in Miami. The footballer announced the news in January 2018, saying it had been "a hell of a journey" and promising that "the team we will bring into the league will be the best team". David's business group Beckham Miami United bought a plot of land to build a new stadium, which has a 20,000 seating capacity.

© Instagram David's family are so proud of his sporting venture

In August 2018, the sports icon revealed that his Major League Soccer team will be called Club Internacional de Futbol Miami, or Inter Miami CF, and will make their MLS debut in 2020. David took to Instagram to share a photo of the crest, which features two herons and a sun with seven rays - a clear homage to the ex-England captain who wore the number seven when he played for Manchester United and England. David wrote: "Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club. Today, we're proud to announce the official name and crest of our new team, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami. @intermiamicf @mls THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI." He added in another post: "We have spent so much time to make sure we got this right for our fans.. A Very proud moment @intermiamicf."

His own companies

David has two companies that manage his wealth. According to The Sun, his companies made £71,000 a day in 2016. His business, Seven Global LLP, takes care of the sales from his clothing, accessory and fragrance commercial deals, while Footwork Productions is responsible for his name and image rights. Both companies sit under the umbrella of DB Ventures and DB Ventures' parent company, Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd, which David shares with his wife Victoria and the family's management group headed by Simon Fuller.

© Getty The couple live the ultimate lifestyle

How does the former Spice Girl make money?

Victoria earns per year will likely vary a lot depending on what work she does in addition to her work on her fashion brand. In the past, Victoria has done a considerable amount of advertisements and endorsements.

In 2003, the then-singer acted as the face of RocaWear for an undisclosed sum. In 2007, she starred alongside her Spice Girls bandmates for a Christmas Tesco advert which netted them £1million each. Then in 2009 she signed a £12million deal with Armani.

Perhaps of all the star's many endorsements over the years, it was her collaboration and endorsement of beauty house Estée Lauder that was the most iconic of her partnerships. The star released two collections for the brand which flew off the shelves in the 2010s, perhaps leading to her decision to launch Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019.

Other work which has netted Victoria more earnings over the years includes her several book deals and appearances on documentaries and reality TV shows such as Being Victoria Beckham. The designer has also been a judge on fashion shows including Germany's Next Top Model and Project Runway.

Her eponymous fashion label

Despite the fact that it was her time in the Spice Girls which launched Victoria Beckham into superstardom, the Essex-born A-lister is now perhaps best known for her eponymous fashion label instead.

Victoria launched Victoria Beckham to a small presentation in 2008, then in 2011 she also launched a smaller more affordable line known as Victoria by Victoria Beckham.

© Estrop Victoria Beckham on the runway at the end of her SS24 PFW show

The 48-year-old, who had previously worked with partners to produce accessories, perfumes, and her own denim line, took to the fashion world. And while the former girl-group member and ultimate WAG may have had a few snide comments from industry insiders when she was starting out, she has certainly gone on to quash any lingering critics with her designs. Most recently, her success was seen as she exhibited for the second time at Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

However, Victoria's fashion label is not necessarily a high earner for the star. Over the past few years, news has come out revealing that since its launch in 2008, Victoria Beckham has actually lost rather than earned money, with Victoria, David and other shareholders having to intervene during the pandemic to keep the label afloat.

© Getty Images Victoria launched her beauty range in 2019

However, a report from her brand's investor, David Belhassen, in March 2023 suggested that things might finally be on the up for the label.

Their lavish property portfolio

Despite some issues with her fashion label, thanks to Victoria and David's many successful projects, Brand Beckham have also owned an impressive amount of real estate over the years where they have lived with their four children: Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper.

Inside the Beckhams' stunning homes

In 2003, when David was still a super in-demand footballer, the whole clan upped and moved to a £5 million home near the Spanish capital after he was snapped up for a cool £25 million to play for the Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Then in 2007, the Beckhams cemented their A-list status with a hotly-anticipated move to Los Angeles after David had signed a contract with football team LA Galaxy. They bought their home for £8.4 million, then sold it in 2018 for an incredible £25 million.

© Photo: Instagram Victoria posing at the entrance of her lavish West London home

However, following David's retirement from football in 2013, the couple chose to move back to the UK with their family. The couple now live together in Holland Park, London, in a stunning £31 million mansion.

The couple also own a Cotswolds-based barn conversion with added Estonian-style sauna, plunge pool, football pitch and swimming pool which is worth circa £20 million, and a Miami mansion worth $24 million dollars.

David and Victoria's children

Despite his millions, the sports superstar has admitted that he and his wife Victoria "save the pennies" for their four children: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper. Speaking to ES magazine in 2018, David said: "We used to be very extravagant in what we'd buy each other. But we're obviously saving the pennies now because we have so many children to be extravagant with." He added: "So it's the simple things, really. It's more about spending time together, going for a simple dinner together. Having a nice bottle of wine together."

© Instagram The Beckhams are so proud of their children

David has also previously shared his worries about his children growing up spoilt. He told The Times: "They've got a great life set up for them. Obviously, our boys and little girl are very lucky. But I think, as a parent, you always worry, 'Have they got that hunger that I had as a kid?'" The family man added: "We make sure that the most important thing to us is our family and we're all grounded."

His wife Victoria, who also came from a modest background, has the same attitude. Speaking about the importance of working hard, the former Spice Girl said: "It's never been an option not to work hard. They see mummy go to work, they see daddy go to work, and they go to school and they have to work. But at the same time they're happy children. I believe that children should be children, and have fun." Their eldest son Brooklyn has worked in a café, with Victoria revealing: "He's worked in the local café cleaning up dishes for the last two years, which I think is great. It's important that the kids have a good work ethic and try to help other people as well."