Dylan Dreyer's husband posts au-naturel photo of wife and fans ask the same thing

Dylan Dreyer is known for being incredibly down-to-earth and fans love how real she is on social media.

Most recently, it was her husband, Brian Fichera's turn to get candid, as he uploaded a picture of the Today Show star makeup-free while looking happy and relaxed at home.

The meteorologist was seen standing in the living room, with messy hair and a glass of wine in one hand, and a dish of chocolate chips in the other.

Fans adored the relatable snapshot, which lead to many of them asking the same thing in the comments section - would Dylan and her family ever get their own reality show? "You guys so need a reality show," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Dylan needs her own show. She's a total mood and I'm here for it." A third added: "You guys need your own reality show. It would be great."

Dylan and Brian would certainly have a lot of content if they were to ever have their own show.

Dylan Dreyer at home in New York City, in a relatable photo posted by her husband

The couple are doting parents to three young sons, Calvin, Oliver and Russell 'Rusty', and often share sweet updates on them on social media - including the relatable and the challenging.

While Dylan's family would no doubt be a hit with viewers if they were to ever have their own show, the star previously admitted that she's quite shy. The admission was made last year during a sit-down interview with her Today Show co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin, who joined NBC News Daily co-host Zinhle Essamuah as part of a Fireside Chat with NBCU Academy.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer often shares down-to-earth updates about her home life

During a chat about different classes she's been to, Dylan admitted: "I've been to a personality coach because I'm shy." The news came as a shock for Craig in particular, who couldn't control his laughter as he took in the revelation from his friend.

"Why did you give him that?" Sheinelle asked, as Craig continued to laugh. "A personality coach?" he repeated as he asked Dylan to expand. "Well because I'm shy," she replied. "No you're not!" Craig replied.

© Instagram Dylan and husband Brian Fichera with their three sons

"Not now, but it takes me a while to open up," she explained. Still laughing, Craig asked what the personality coach had to offer, to which the 41-year-old admitted: "He said 'I don't know what to do to help you, you just need to relax and get more comfortable!"

Dylan at work on the Today Show

"I love your personality," Zinhle chimed in, to which Craig quipped: "Because she had a coach!"

