Nicole Kidman has worn a lot of hats over her four-decade long Hollywood career, from actor and producer, to wife and mother.

The star, 57, balances her on-screen duties with spending time with her family, including her husband Keith Urban, also 57, and their two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14.

Over the years, fans have also repeatedly asked for the pair to bring their off-screen capabilities to the forefront, either with a single together or even a film or TV project.

However, during a conversation with People at the premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers season two, Nicole shut down that possibility with a simple "No."

She added: "We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show," although was a lot more game about reprising several of her most well known (and campiest) on-screen personas in a single universe.

"That's hilarious. I'd be up for it," Nicole enthused. "As you know, I'm up for most things. I like to be able to say I'm game. So I'm always ready to try things, and I have a huge passion for what I do."

"I love doing what I do, and I've been incredibly fortunate in my journey, and I'm just always a bit excited. I don't take any of it for granted. I'm like, 'Okay, thank you. Thank you, universe.'"

The pair met in 2005 at an event honoring Australians in the United States, G'Day LA, and love blossomed quickly. They tied the knot in 2006, Nicole's second marriage following her decade-long union with Tom Cruise.

While the couple don't feel the need to put on a show for the world, when in the privacy of their own home, they're more than happy to delight each other with performances for their own benefit, as she pointed out during a conversation with W Magazine recently.

When asked if she sang in the shower, she confirmed: "I do," while also adding: "I also hear Keith singing in the shower, and I'll hear his new songs forming."

"We have a double shower. The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage. Separate commodes and a double-headed shower!" she cheekily admitted.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, referencing her AFI Lifetime Achievement event last year when Keith referred to her as "babygirl," Nicole also shared that it was a term she was often called by her husband in private, coincidentally also impacting her film of the same name, while emphasizing that it was part of their own private language.

"Babygirl is something that Keith has always used for me," the Days of Thunder star shared. "That is separate. That stays in a separate compartment, that's not up for public consumption."

"But then when I read it, I was like, 'I've not read a film like this.' I thought it was incredibly sexy. Really just so raw and dangerous, and I couldn't believe they were giving us the money to make it."