Khloe Kardashian gets candid about her different experience growing up with Caitlyn Jenner

We can all agree that the Kardashians and Jenners have always showcased themselves to be a tight-knit family.

However, it turns out that Khloe Kardashian's experience of growing up under Caityln Jenner as their step-parent was widely different than Kourtney Kardashian's.

Khloe sat down with Kourtney for an intimate filming of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast. The duo opened the lid on their childhood upbringings in the same house and they quickly learned that despite being sisters, they don't share the same perspective when it comes to Caitlyn as a parent figure.

The conversation was going smoothly as Khloe showed appreciation for the way that Kourtney has graciously served as a step-mother to her husband Travis Barker's kids.

She respected the fact that Kourtney "[knew] not to be the disciplinary" when it came to helping raise Atiana, 26, Landon, 21 and Alabama, 19. The Good American founder then drew a comparison and mentioned that Caitlyn "did [that] with [us] so well."

She explained: "[Caitlyn] never tried to be Dad and I always appreciated and respected that." Kourtney on the other hand, without hesitation, quickly disagreed with Khloe's take.

She diplomatically shared: "Okay, so, that wasn't my experience, but maybe that's why it became your experience, so [I'm] grateful for that for you." The Poosh founder went on to explain that she experienced strictness from Caitlyn.

She expressed that Caitlyn "tried to be controlling and bossy," and that she was told that "certain friends [couldn't] come over."

Khloe empathetically added that she used to believe that the reason that the two "didn't connect," was because she believed that Kourtney perhaps "didn't like" Caitlyn because "he was replacing Dad." She quickly added: "Not that he did. No one could replace Dad."

Kourtney stuck to her perspective and simply commented that she found their different upbringings "so weird."

The reality star brought up another situation as a reference for Caitlyn's odd behavior towards her. She expressed: "I would be like, 'I wanna call my Dad,' and [Caitlyn] would hang up the phone. We would have yelling wars."

Khloe was visibly surprised by how transparent Kourtney was being. To add to her shock, Kourtney explained that because the two butted heads so often, she decided to go live with their dad, Robert Kardashian Sr. instead of Caitlyn.