Prince Harry's pregnant ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas looks glowing as she shows off growing baby bump
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas looks glowing as she shows off growing baby bump

The actress is pregnant with her second child with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Cressida Bonas, the former girlfriend of Prince Harry, showcased her blossoming baby bump as she attended a lavish event in London on Thursday. 

The 36-year-old, who recently launched her podcast Lessons From Our Mothers, joined her half-sister, Isabella Branson, for the outing. 

Cressida looked typically chic as she attended the event, which was held to mark Mental Health Awareness Week at the private members' club NEXUS in South Kensington.

Cressida Bonas at Nexus Club London

Keeping things simple, yet stylish, the actress, who is expecting her second child with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley, opted for a comfortable green and white silk jumpsuit adorned with a playful polka dot design. 

Adding a pop of colour, she layered a bright yellow cropped jumper over the jumpsuit. Her natural beauty shone through as she wore her blonde hair in loose, effortless waves and kept her make-up minimal. 

Cressida with her half-sister Isabella Branson

Completing her striking yet relaxed look, Cressida accessorised with a summery raffia tote bag and a pair of trainers. 

Pregnancy

Back in January, Cressida revealed that she fell pregnant using an embryo that she had frozen. "I am now well into my second pregnancy," Cressida said. 

Cressida with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

"Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer." 

Cressida's family life

The model and actress is happily married to property investor Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The couple, who tied the knot in 2000, are doting parents to a son called Wilbur, and are now expecting their second child together. 

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with HELLO!, the podcast host shared: "I have a toddler and another one on the way in less than two months, and I'm definitely feeling it." 

She continued: "Motherhood is full of contradictions; it can be very challenging but can then be magical. It's the hardest thing I've ever done, and the best thing I've ever done."

