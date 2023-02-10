Sarah Jessica Parker shocks fans as she kisses John Corbett following reunion And Just Like That... Aidan is back!

Sex and the City fans, Aidan is officially back! Sarah Jessica Parker recently shocked And Just Like That viewers as she was photographed filming the popular HBO series alongside John Corbett, her character Carrie Bradshaw's former fiancé.

And on Thursday night, the 57-year-old actress made their reunion Instagram official by sharing a photo of them kissing on the lips in the middle of New York City.

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker takes viewers behind the scenes on new Sex and the City revival series

"This.Is.Not.A.Drill.X, SJ," Sarah captioned three photos that show them happily embracing.

Photographer Craig Blankenhorn, who took the iconic photos also shared another one showing Sarah Jessica and John looking at each other's eyes, and wrote: "And.Just.Like.That…"

Sarah Jessica Parker embraced John Corbett to confirm their reunion on her hit TV show

Fans and friends of Sarah Jessica rushed to comment on the reveal, with Gwyneth Paltrow writing:"NO WAYYYYYY," and Andy Cohen adding: "I'm freaking."

"Not a drill but a dream come true," remarked HBO's official Instagram account.

Whilst this is the first picture Sarah Jessica has posted on her account, confirming their reunion, she has spoken out about John's comeback.

Sarah Jessica has revealed her happiness and John joining season two

During a break from filming season 2 of And Just Like That..., the actress praised John, revealing "he brings a lot of joy" to the series.

"It's so nice. It's so happy," she told Extra at the New York City launch of the flagship boutique for the SJP Collection, her popular shoe line.

"He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."

The actress, pictured with Kristin Davis, began filming season two last year

Of what to expect from their reunion, she added: "It's an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out."

"And I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him.

"I can't say anything except, it's just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it's been 10, 15 some years."

