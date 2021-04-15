John Corbett confirms he will appear in Sex and the City reboot Carrie Bradshaw's former flame Aidan Shaw is back!

Good news, Sex and the City fans! While a number of iconic characters from the beloved show have bowed out of the upcoming revival, John Corbett has confirmed that he will be reprising his role.

According to Page Six, Carrie Bradshaw's ex-fiancé, Aidan Shaw, will be appearing in the HBO series, titled And Just Like That…

The 59-year-old actor, who viewers would have most recently seen in the To All the Boys Netflix trilogy, reportedly told the publication that he is very excited to be joining the limited series but didn't clarify whether a romantic reunion with Sarah Jessica Parker's character was on the cards.

While HBO declined to comment on the news, John is believed to be appearing in several of the episodes of the ten-episode series.

On the show, which originally ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004, John a played furniture designer who won Carrie's heart after her whirlwind romance with the infamous Mr Big, played by Chris Noth. Viewers last saw Aiden in the second Sex And The City film, which saw him unexpectedly reconnect with Carrie in Abu Dhabi.

Viewers last saw John's character in the second SATC film

As fans will already know, Chris has decided not to reprise his role as Carrie's husband in the new episodes. The news that he hadn't signed on to the episodes broke in February, and came as a shock to fans given that the last time viewers saw Carrie and Big they were happily married following their on-again-off-again relationship, which spanned the show's entire six seasons. So, could Aiden be back in the picture?

While we have a while to wait until the series is released to find out, Sarah spilled some details on what viewers can expect from the series in January. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she confirmed that the show will address the current coronavirus pandemic and the effect it's had on both Carrie and New York City.

The actress said COVID-19 will: "Obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," adding that the series will explore "how [the pandemic] has changed relationships once friends disappear".

