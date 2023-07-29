And Just Like That star John Corbett asked to lose weight to reprise role as Aidan for surprising reason

Fans of the Sex and the City spin-off show And Just Like That were absolutely delighted to see John Corbett finally return to the franchise as Aidan Shaw, Carrie’s former flame who many fans were hoping that she would end up with before she found her happily ever after with Mr Big.

However, John - and the show’s creator Michael Patrick King - recently revealed that the star was asked to get into serious shape to return to the franchise, but for a very important reason. Chatting on And Just Like That… The Writers Room podcast, Michael explained: "We gave John a makeover. We cut his hair, we took the turquoise jewellery away. We told him he had to be rock hard when he came back."

WATCH: And Just Like That season two trailer

He jokily continued: “He was eating fried chicken when I told him and he dropped the fried chicken on the plate and fell down in the booth that we were sitting in."

© HBO John Corbett returns as Aidan Shaw

However, Michael hastened to add that the request wasn’t an aesthetic choice, explaining: “If we're bringing somebody back, we have to find some way to bring them back in a new way. So here we are now, bringing Aidan back again, and we have tricks up our sleeve as to how he is new and what we can actually do with the storyline considering — and it's a very big consider — all the water under the bridge, all the pain they've already been through, how much Carrie has hurt him in the past and how badly he took the break up.”

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett

Taking to Twitter to discuss Aidan’s long-awaited return, one fan wrote: “Poor Aidan. I cried when he teared up about the apartment. I mean automatic trigger, sorry but I’m not all for them ‘working out’, she really broke his heart he gave his all to her & this is happenin’ cause Big is dead… just don’t break his heart again.”

John was asked to lose weight

Another person added: “Even though #AndJustLikeThat has had its ups and downs, it’s been worth it just to see Carrie and Aidan back together. The way I GASPED, even though we all knew it was coming. I think we can all agree that Mr Big was the worst and Aidan was the best.” A third person posted: “If Carrie and Aidan are not endgame then stg they need to keep it bc I cannot go through this AGAIN.”

Speaking about his return, Sarah Jessica Parker said: “There’s a spark there still. I think they think they have things to work through, there’s every opportunity to be better this time. Life experience and maturity just changes the way you change relationships. Are there obstacles? Perhaps. Are there really strong feelings? Absolutely.”