Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys ushers in new chapter in bittersweet photos from college

It's time for a new chapter for Carys Douglas!

The youngest daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, 22, is celebrating her graduation from Brown University this week.

In addition to the incoming college graduate, the No Reservations actress and the Fatal Attraction actor, who have been married since 2000, share son Dylan Douglas, 24, who also graduated from Brown, and are also parents to Cameron Douglas, 46, who the latter shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

© Getty Images Carys with her parents at Cannes in 2023

As Carys gears up for her official graduation this Sunday, May 25, she took to her Instagram Stories and reposted a photo Brown shared featuring herself and a group of friends.

In it, she appears on the edge of a balcony outside the John Hay Library, wearing a white dress with a brown sash around her shoulders.

Per the caption, she is graduating from the university's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, following in the footsteps of her brother, who majored in political science.

© Instagram She is graduating from Brown this weekend

In addition to focusing on her studies, Carys is a budding actress, having appeared in a short film titled F*ck That Guy featuring You star Victoria Pedretti. She has also showcased her singing abilities on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, her older brother, who has also dabbled in acting, launched a podcast with SiriusXM last year, Young American, through which he intended to both inform and motivate his generation when it comes to the political issues impacting their future. The show launched in September for a limited run, in time for the election between former Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

© Getty Her brother also graduated from Brown

In an Instagram post at the time announcing the new venture, Dylan wrote: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier."

"I wanna take you through it," he then declared, and detailed: "On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

© Getty She studied international and public affairs

The Douglas-Jones siblings spent their first years of childhood growing up in their parents' compound in Bermuda, where Michael's family has deep, long ties to. His mother Diana was part of one of the oldest and most respected families in the Caribbean island, and his ancestors' roots there have been traced back to the 1600s. The compound is located in the island's Warwick Parish, though the family listed it for sale for $10.6 million in 2019.

Aside from Bermuda, Dylan and Carys were largely raised in upstate New York; the family, who have also owned a home in Mallorca, Spain for over two decades, recently put on the market their 22-bedroom, Georgian-style estate in Irvington.