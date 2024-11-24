Chris Hemsworth's son shows off impressive stunt in sweet father-son video you can't miss

It seems Chris Hemsworth's son will soon have the skills to become an action star just like his famous dad.

While there is already no doubt that the Thor's star's twin sons Tristan and Sasha are truly his mini-mes, he proved one of them takes after him in more ways than one with his latest video.

The Australia-native shares the twins, who are ten, with his wife Elsa Pataky — they met in 2010 after they were introduced by his talent agent, started dating that September, and tied the knot three months later in Australia with a surprise, intimate wedding over Christmas — in addition to their firstborn, daughter India, who is 12.

Over the weekend, Chris took to Instagram and shared the coolest video of him teaching one of the twins how to do a backflip. The video starts off with one of the boys looking attentively at his dad, before expertly pulling off the backflip.

However, in a hilarious turn of events, when Chris said he just had one adjustment to show him, he instead makes it seem like he's doing the backflip himself before it cuts to someone else doing it.

"Just teaching my young bloke the true technique on how to backflip. Kinda like yoda/skywalker," he wrote in his caption, along with the hashtag, "Haters will say it's fake," and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

"Chris how come when you flip your black pants turn from black to brown and then back to black," one fan joked, as others followed suit with: "So cute," and: "Hahah so so good!!!!" as well as: "It's amazing that Chris had time to change his pants mid flip!!"

Both Tristan and Sasha recently made a red carpet appearance with their parents in Sydney, Australia, for the Transformers One premiere, which in addition to Chris, who stars in it as Optimus Prime, also features Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.

Chris has previously shared that his kids' names were inspired by either some of his favorite movie characters or colleagues who he holds dear.

India is named after Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford's legendary adventurer, Tristan was named after Brad Pitt's Legend of the Fall character Tristan Ludlow, and Sasha after a stuntman friend of the family.

Despite Chris' super-hero status in Hollywood, he has been living away from tinsel town and instead back home in Australia since 2015. Speaking with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Chris — who now lives in Byron Bay, a surf town south of Australia's Gold Coast — recalled initially moving to be closer to his parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworth, but noted how his evolving relationship with Hollywood, and its occasional superficiality, was also a motivating factor.

Now, he lives in a town that sees him as a true local, "one of us" a hotel employee told VF, and in a home with no room for boredom. Aside from its proximity to the beach, the home features an "enormous" fish tank, and houses the family's dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, chickens, donkeys, plus not to mention their horses that reside in their nearby farm.